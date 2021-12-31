ePay Punjab collects Rs60bn revenue

LAHORE: The ePay Punjab, an online payment solution and a joint initiative of Punjab Information Technology Board and Punjab Finance Department, has collected over Rs 60 billion revenue against Rs 12.3 million transactions to date.

This was informed during a progress review meeting held here on Thursday. While chairing the meeting, PITB Chairman Azfar Manzoor said that e-pay Punjab continues to facilitate the citizens by enabling them to pay taxes online through a number of payment channels.

“Automation of online tax payment system through e-Pay Punjab has made government collections easier by making the payments process prompt and hassle-free through a number of payment channels,” he added. In the meeting, it was informed that e-Pay Punjab app has been downloaded by over 933,000 people. Offering online payments of 21 taxes/levies for 10 departments, e-Pay Punjab has collected total revenue of Rs 35.25 billion through Sales Tax, Rs 10.5 billion through Token Tax, Rs 8.25 billion through Property Tax and around Rs 3 billion through traffic challans. On the occasion, PITB DG IT-Operations Faisal Yousaf and other senior officials were also present at the meeting.

