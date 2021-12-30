ANL 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.66%)
ASC 13.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.72%)
ASL 14.26 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.42%)
BOP 8.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 6.51 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.68%)
FCCL 18.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.17%)
FFBL 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.82%)
FFL 9.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
FNEL 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.6%)
GGGL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
GGL 23.70 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.46%)
HUMNL 6.72 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
JSCL 16.06 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.44%)
KAPCO 31.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.06%)
KEL 3.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.61%)
MDTL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-5.33%)
MLCF 34.00 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.32%)
NETSOL 94.12 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (2.12%)
PACE 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.3%)
PAEL 21.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.46%)
PIBTL 7.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
POWER 6.36 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.44%)
PRL 13.10 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (5.31%)
PTC 8.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
SILK 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
SNGP 34.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.03%)
TELE 15.79 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.02%)
TRG 119.57 Increased By ▲ 2.87 (2.46%)
UNITY 26.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.42%)
WTL 2.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,550 Increased By 33.9 (0.75%)
BR30 19,307 Increased By 339.1 (1.79%)
KSE100 44,260 Increased By 216.4 (0.49%)
KSE30 17,369 Increased By 80.1 (0.46%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,918
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,294,379
34824hr
Sindh
481,096
Punjab
444,752
Balochistan
33,626
Islamabad
108,534
KPK
181,285
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 30, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Mega real estate scam: No amount recovered to date, minister tells Senate

Sardar Sikander Shaheen 30 Dec 2021

ISLAMABAD: Former management of a private housing society — Jammu and Kashmir Co-operative Housing Society (JKCHS) — has been involved in the embezzlement of 400 billion rupees with 42 inquiries initiated against it by deputy commissioner Islamabad and 12 cases registered by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) but nothing has been recovered out of the embezzled amount, federal government admitted in the upper house of Parliament on Wednesday.

These startling details were shared in a written reply by Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed in the Senate sitting, in response to a question by Senator Behramand Tangi from Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) during question hour.

The PPP lawmaker asked the interior minister about details of 42 inquiries initiated by deputy commissioner/ registrar cooperatives Islamabad against the former management of JKCHS, the number of persons penalised and amount recovered so far.

In response, the interior minister informed, 42 inquiries were ordered by the registrar cooperatives to investigate the fraud case, out of which, 15 inquiries have been concluded wherein embezzlement of Rs 400 billion has established.

In this regard, the minister’s reply said, 12 FIRs (first information reports) have been registered by the FIA on the recommendation of DC/ registrar cooperatives Islamabad.

Naseem Anjum, ex-finance secretary of JKCHS is arrested whereas Muhammad Zaheer, ex-executive secretary JKCHS is on bail from a high court in one case, the reply reads.

“However, no amount has been recovered till date,” it adds.

Later, the opposition lambasted the government for not bringing the National Security Policy (NSP) in the Parliament.

Charged oppositions senators protested and encircled the desk of Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani as the chaired failed to keep the House in order.

“It has become a habitual practice on part of the opposition lawmakers to encircle the chair’s desk. This is just unacceptable. You go back to your seats,” Sanjrani kept telling the opposition senators who refused to listen to him.

The opposition members then walked out of Senate hall in protest of the government’s policy regarding NSP. They returned back in the House but verbal clashes with treasury benches continued throughout the Senate sitting.

PPP Parliamentary Leader in Senate Sherry Rehman said the opposition learnt from newspapers regarding the NSP. “The Senate doesn’t know at all what NSP is all about. We need to know why this policy hasn’t been shared with Senate?” she asked.

“We have been told that there would be significant changes in Pakistan’s economic outlook due to the new National Security Policy and that economy would be the central priority in this policy. Is it even believable? You have mortgaged the State Bank of Pakistan to IMF (International Monetary Fund). Now, the SBP would be answerable to international imperialist powers instead of federal government,” Rehman said.

Leader of the House in Senate Dr Shahzad Waseem credited Prime Minister Imran Khan for making Pakistan’s first-ever NSP. He said the draft of NSP was shared in the meeting of Parliamentary Committee on National Security, which the opposition boycotted. “People in uniform were not there in the meeting of Parliamentary Committee on National Security— so the opposition boycotted it. Whenever people in uniform are there in the meetings, opposition leaders rush to attend those huddles,” he said, adding that the PM did not attend a previous meeting of the parliamentary panel, as well, but the opposition attended that meeting “because people in uniform were in attendance.”

Waseem added, “Your (opposition’s) leaders were in the United States, sitting on benches with CVs in their hands—and you are taunting us for going to the imperialist powers…”

Before the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI’s) incumbent government, different governments went to the IMF 21 times, he added.

The opposition kept chanting antigovernment slogans during Waseem’s speech.

Meanwhile, Parliamentary Affairs State Minister Ali Muhammad Khan claimed in Senate that Pakistan Railways was generating annual revenue of Rs 48 billion. He said steps have been taken to prevent accidents involving railway tracks with the closure of 156 unauthorised and 40 unmanned crossings, which, he said, has resulted in reduction in accidents related to railway tracks.

Mushtaq Ahmed from Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) and Azam Nazeer Tarar from Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) sought from the government the details of retired military personnel employed in National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA).

The parliamentary affairs state minister assured them to provide the relevant details. The Senate session has been prorogued.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

SENATE Sadiq Sanjrani FIA real estate scam NSP JKCHS

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

Comments are closed.

Mega real estate scam: No amount recovered to date, minister tells Senate

New sugar arrivals likely to drag down prices

Joint opposition vows to block mini-budget

Special Economic Zones: Process of investment simplified: Umar

PM for developing export culture

Suspension of gas supply: Two power companies issue OFME notices to CPPA-G

Foreign investors: Jul-Nov profit repatriation drops 16.5pc YoY

Shares acquisition: KE receives fresh PAI from Shanghai Electric

FCA for November 2021: Nepra may allow proposed Rs4.33 hike in tariff

Supply of power, gas to textile mill: MoC requests MoE to withdraw reduced tariff

Domestic gas exploration: PM for fast-track issuance of licences

Read more stories