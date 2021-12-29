ANL 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.66%)
ASC 13.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.72%)
ASL 14.26 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.42%)
BOP 8.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 6.51 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.68%)
FCCL 18.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.17%)
FFBL 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.82%)
FFL 9.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
FNEL 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.6%)
GGGL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
GGL 23.70 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.46%)
HUMNL 6.72 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
JSCL 16.06 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.44%)
KAPCO 31.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.06%)
KEL 3.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.61%)
MDTL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-5.33%)
MLCF 34.00 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.32%)
NETSOL 94.12 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (2.12%)
PACE 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.3%)
PAEL 21.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.46%)
PIBTL 7.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
POWER 6.36 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.44%)
PRL 13.10 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (5.31%)
PTC 8.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
SILK 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
SNGP 34.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.03%)
TELE 15.79 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.02%)
TRG 119.57 Increased By ▲ 2.87 (2.46%)
UNITY 26.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.42%)
WTL 2.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,534 Increased By 18.5 (0.41%)
BR30 19,167 Increased By 198.5 (1.05%)
KSE100 44,070 Increased By 26.5 (0.06%)
KSE30 17,290 Increased By 0.9 (0.01%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,918
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,294,379
34824hr
Sindh
481,096
Punjab
444,752
Balochistan
33,626
Islamabad
108,534
KPK
181,285
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 29, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Most Gulf markets track losses in Asian shares

Reuters 29 Dec 2021

Most stock markets in the Gulf fell in early trade on Wednesday, in line with Asian shares, as investors positioned their portfolios for the new year and grappled with increasing Omicron coronavirus cases globally.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index edged 0.2% lower, hit by a 0.3% fall in Al Rajhi Bank and a 0.1% decline in Saudi National Bank, the kingdom's biggest lender.

Coronavirus infections have started rising again across the six Gulf Arab states after months of low or falling figures, data from health ministries showed on Thursday.

The Gulf's most populous country, Saudi Arabia, registered 602 new infections on Tuesday, up from daily tallies of around 50 since late September.

In Abu Dhabi, the index fell 0.2%, with the country's largest lender, First Abu Dhabi Bank, losing 0.4% and Emirates Telecommunications Group falling 0.3%.

Dubai's main share index dropped 0.4%, weighed down by a 0.6% decline in blue-chip developer Emaar Properties.

The United Arab Emirates has approved emergency use of Sinopharm's protein-based COVID-19 vaccine which will be available to the public as a booster dose starting January 2022, the health ministry said.

The UAE, a federation of seven emirates, on Tuesday reported 1,846 new coronavirus cases, up from 68 on Dec. 2.

Authorities, which did not provide a breakdown for each emirate, said around 91% of the 10 million population had been fully vaccinated.

The Qatari index lost 0.1%, with Commercial Bank declining 1.2%.

Gulf stock MENA

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

1000 characters

Most Gulf markets track losses in Asian shares

Gas supply to power sector increased by 71pc

Power co facing ‘discrimination’: Norwegian envoy

Police raid SBCA office after FIR in Nasla Tower case

Ex-post facto approval given: $4bn foreign commercial loans exempted from tax

PC inks FASA with FAC on auction for 17 properties

Lack of consultations with allies leads to delay

Air Link joins hand with Digicom

Omicron risk remains 'very high': WHO

Conference calls for strengthening multilateral cooperation

Turkey's lira dips 2%; central bank says it will monitor forex risks

Read more stories