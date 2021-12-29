China reports 197 new COVID-19 cases on Dec 28 vs 209 a day earlier

BEIJING: China reported 197 new confirmed coronavirus cases for Dec. 28, down from 209 a day earlier, its health authority said on Wednesday.

Of the new infections, 152 were locally transmitted, according to a statement by the National Health Commission, compared with 182 a day earlier. Most of the new local cases were in the northwestern province of Shaanxi.

China reported 15 new asymptomatic cases, which it classifies separately from confirmed cases, from 21 a day earlier.

There were no new deaths, leaving the death toll at 4,636. Mainland China had 101,683 confirmed cases as of end Dec. 28.