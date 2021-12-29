ANL 12.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.14%)
Punjab CS reviews steps aimed at curbing fertilizer smuggling

Recorder Report 29 Dec 2021

LAHORE: Chief Secretary Punjab Kamran Ali Afzal visited border check-posts in Dera Ghazi Khan and inspected Sakhi Sarwar, Rakhi Gauj and Bawata and reviewed the arrangements to curb smuggling of fertilizers.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Secretary said that the coordinated efforts of the administration, police, border military police and agriculture department have put an end to illegal transportation of fertilizers out of the province. He directed the officers to verify vehicles carrying fertilizer at the check-posts through online portal, besides strict checking of trucks leaving the province. The Chief Secretary said that after registering an FIR, the confiscated fertilizer should be sold in the market at a fixed price. He also praised the spirit of the personnel performing duty at the check-posts in harsh weather.

Political Assistant Ikram Malik briefed the Chief Secretary and said that 2469 bags of urea fertilizer were seized at the Sakhi Sarwar check-post and were sold at the fixed price in the areas of Choti Zerin, Shah Sadar Din and Jhok Uotra. He said that as per the instructions of the provincial government, CCTV cameras have been installed and staff of administration, police, border military police, agriculture department and customs have been deployed at all the check posts. South Punjab ACS, Commissioner and RPO DG Khan were also present.

Meanwhile, the Chief Secretary also visited the DHQ Hospital and the sites of various development projects. He also inspected the sites of Sardar Fateh Mohammad Khan Buzdar Institute of Cardiology, Mother and Child Hospital and under-construction Panahgah at DHQ Hospital and issued necessary instructions. The Chief Secretary appreciated the pace of work on the projects, besides issuing orders to ensure their timely completion. He said that the pace of work on any project should not be slow, and he must be informed immediately if there is any problem in the release of funds. During the visit to Fort Monroe, the Chief Secretary was briefed on the steps being taken for the promotion of tourism and projects including Fort Monroe Chairlift, Koh-e-Suleman Parkway project.

Earlier, an important meeting was held under the chairmanship of the Chief Secretary at the Commissioner Office Dera Ghazi Khan to review the prices and availability of fertilizers, development schemes and price control measures. He also directed the deputy commissioners to monitor land record centres to prevent corruption and dispose of pending revenue cases expeditiously. He said that officers should ensure punctuality in offices and allocate at least one hour daily for the public.

The Commissioner DG Khan gave a detailed briefing to the meeting. He said that out of 492 development schemes of Dera Ghazi Khan Division, 469 have been approved and work orders of 374 schemes have also been issued. Mother and child hospitals are being set up at DG Khan, Rajanpur, Layyah and Muzaffargarh while work on construction of Sardar Fateh Muhammad Khan Buzdar Institute of Cardiology at DG Khan is in full swing.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

police Agriculture Department Kamran Ali Afzal Chief Secretary Punjab fertilizer smuggling border military police

