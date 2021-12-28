ANL 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.89%)
ASC 13.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.14%)
ASL 14.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.21%)
BOP 8.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
CNERGY 6.36 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.32%)
FCCL 18.07 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.39%)
FFBL 24.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.62%)
FFL 9.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.43%)
FNEL 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.02%)
GGGL 14.21 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.21%)
GGL 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.26%)
HUMNL 6.63 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.31%)
JSCL 15.85 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.15%)
KAPCO 31.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.22%)
KEL 3.29 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.86%)
MDTL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-5.33%)
MLCF 34.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.3%)
NETSOL 92.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.09%)
PACE 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
PAEL 21.65 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.37%)
PIBTL 7.33 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.69%)
POWER 6.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.63%)
PRL 12.51 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.12%)
PTC 8.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.5%)
SNGP 34.09 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.16%)
TELE 15.52 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.37%)
TRG 116.50 Increased By ▲ 3.80 (3.37%)
UNITY 26.45 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.95%)
WTL 2.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.99%)
BR100 4,509 Increased By 8.8 (0.2%)
BR30 18,920 Increased By 184 (0.98%)
KSE100 43,949 Increased By 35.7 (0.08%)
KSE30 17,250 Increased By 17 (0.1%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,912
324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,294,031
29124hr
Sindh
480,901
Punjab
444,670
Balochistan
33,625
Islamabad
108,502
KPK
181,247
Israel open to ‘good’ Iran nuclear deal, but wants tougher Vienna terms

Reuters 28 Dec 2021

JERUSALEM: Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said on Tuesday that Israel would not automatically oppose a nuclear deal with Iran but world powers must take a more firm position.

"We are not the bear who said 'no'," Bennett said in an interview with Israel's Army Radio, referring to a popular naysaying character from children's literature.

Israel prefers a more result-oriented approach, he said.

"For sure there can be a good agreement. For sure. We know the parameters. Is that expected to happen now in the current dynamics? No. Because there needs to be a much firmer position," he said.

"Iran is negotiating with a very weak hand. But unfortunately the world is acting like Iran is at a strong point."

On Monday, Iran and the United States resumed indirect talks in Vienna on salvaging the 2015 Iran nuclear deal with Iran focused on one side of the original bargain, lifting sanctions against it, despite what critics see as scant progress on reining in its atomic activities.

Iran MENA Naftali Bennett

