TECNO brings innovation to Pakistan's smartphone market with its latest Camon 18 series

Innovation is a must at all times. Things are constantly changing, especially in the tech world, and without innovation, growth is impossible. Similarly, the smartphone industry has been striving to bring innovation with updated software and hardware features, body designs, and the latest technology. One such brand that has been making strides in this industry is the Chinese-leading smartphone brand, TECNO.

The brand’s latest release, the Camon 18 series, is proof of TECNO’s efforts in bringing innovation is the smartphone world. The series includes the Camon 18 Premier, Camon 18P, and Camon 18t. Each smartphone is designed aesthetically while being equipped with exceptional features.

Advanced Innovations:

The Camon 18 series come with smooth systems which improve the user experience. This attention to detail makes these devices premium and user-friendly. The Camon 18 premier comes with a 120Hz AMOLED display, letting you binge-watch your favorite videos without a second thought. This, paired with the Helio G96 processor and 8GB+256GB massive storage, makes the experience even smoother.

Moreover, the Camon 18P is equipped with a 120Hz LCD display along with the new G96 processor and 8GB+128GB storage. Whereas, the Camon 18t comes with a clear 60Hz LCD paired with the Helio G85 processor and 4GB+128GB storage for all your needs!

Pioneering Camera Technology:

With the all-new Camon 18 series, TECNO has amplified smartphone photography standards. The Camon 18 Premier is equipped with a clear 64MP Rear and 32MP front camera, taking photography to a new level. In addition, it comes with a 60x Zoom and the Gimbal Camera Technology, offering steady and anti-blurry videos.

The Camon 18P comes with a 48MP back and 16MP front camera, both of which take clear and vibrant photos. Last but certainly not least, the Camon 18t is equipped with a 48MP front and back camera. Not only that, all these smartphones also have extra filters and lenses for a real photography experience.

Stylish Design:

Not only do these smartphones come with incredible software features, but their aesthetic design will also instantly catch your attention! These devices are available in various colors and the deluxe textured surface gives these smartphones an edgy look. The Camon 18 premier comes in Ocean Moonlight and Summer Breeze colors. Whereas, Camon 18P and Camon 18t are available in Dusk Grey, Iris Purple, and Ceramic White.

All-in-all, the series has everything you need to upgrade your user experience! So, if you’re looking to upgrade your smartphone, get your new premium device today!