ANL 12.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.97%)
ASC 13.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.14%)
ASL 14.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.21%)
BOP 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 6.36 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.32%)
FCCL 18.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.56%)
FFBL 24.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
FFL 9.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.43%)
FNEL 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.02%)
GGGL 14.21 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.21%)
GGL 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.26%)
HUMNL 6.68 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.09%)
JSCL 15.85 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.15%)
KAPCO 31.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.13%)
KEL 3.29 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.86%)
MDTL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-5.33%)
MLCF 34.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.45%)
NETSOL 92.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.09%)
PACE 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.51%)
PAEL 21.69 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.56%)
PIBTL 7.36 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.1%)
POWER 6.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.63%)
PRL 12.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.22%)
PTC 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
SILK 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.5%)
SNGP 34.09 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.16%)
TELE 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.24%)
TRG 116.56 Increased By ▲ 3.86 (3.43%)
UNITY 26.46 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.99%)
WTL 2.04 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.49%)
BR100 4,511 Increased By 10.9 (0.24%)
BR30 18,913 Increased By 176.9 (0.94%)
KSE100 43,940 Increased By 26.8 (0.06%)
KSE30 17,255 Increased By 22.9 (0.13%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,912
324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,294,031
29124hr
Sindh
480,901
Punjab
444,670
Balochistan
33,625
Islamabad
108,502
KPK
181,247
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 28, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

TECNO brings innovation to Pakistan's smartphone market with its latest Camon 18 series

Sponsored Content 28 Dec 2021

Innovation is a must at all times. Things are constantly changing, especially in the tech world, and without innovation, growth is impossible. Similarly, the smartphone industry has been striving to bring innovation with updated software and hardware features, body designs, and the latest technology. One such brand that has been making strides in this industry is the Chinese-leading smartphone brand, TECNO.

The brand’s latest release, the Camon 18 series, is proof of TECNO’s efforts in bringing innovation is the smartphone world. The series includes the Camon 18 Premier, Camon 18P, and Camon 18t. Each smartphone is designed aesthetically while being equipped with exceptional features.

Advanced Innovations:

The Camon 18 series come with smooth systems which improve the user experience. This attention to detail makes these devices premium and user-friendly. The Camon 18 premier comes with a 120Hz AMOLED display, letting you binge-watch your favorite videos without a second thought. This, paired with the Helio G96 processor and 8GB+256GB massive storage, makes the experience even smoother.

Moreover, the Camon 18P is equipped with a 120Hz LCD display along with the new G96 processor and 8GB+128GB storage. Whereas, the Camon 18t comes with a clear 60Hz LCD paired with the Helio G85 processor and 4GB+128GB storage for all your needs!

Pioneering Camera Technology:

With the all-new Camon 18 series, TECNO has amplified smartphone photography standards. The Camon 18 Premier is equipped with a clear 64MP Rear and 32MP front camera, taking photography to a new level. In addition, it comes with a 60x Zoom and the Gimbal Camera Technology, offering steady and anti-blurry videos.

The Camon 18P comes with a 48MP back and 16MP front camera, both of which take clear and vibrant photos. Last but certainly not least, the Camon 18t is equipped with a 48MP front and back camera. Not only that, all these smartphones also have extra filters and lenses for a real photography experience.

Stylish Design:

Not only do these smartphones come with incredible software features, but their aesthetic design will also instantly catch your attention! These devices are available in various colors and the deluxe textured surface gives these smartphones an edgy look. The Camon 18 premier comes in Ocean Moonlight and Summer Breeze colors. Whereas, Camon 18P and Camon 18t are available in Dusk Grey, Iris Purple, and Ceramic White.

All-in-all, the series has everything you need to upgrade your user experience! So, if you’re looking to upgrade your smartphone, get your new premium device today!

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

1000 characters

TECNO brings innovation to Pakistan's smartphone market with its latest Camon 18 series

Inflation won’t subside anytime soon

Urea fertilizer: PM orders action against hoarders, profiteers

FBR chief condemns attack on IRS officer, his friend

Surplus of rice to be exported: minister

Gwadar project: Power Division asked to expedite work

Telecom services: Proposed taxation to hinder IT sector’s growth

UAE approves Sinopharm's protein-based vaccine

Pakistan Refinery Limited announces to undertake $1.2bn expansion project

Former India captain Ganguly hospitalised with COVID-19

Australia retain Ashes after crushing humiliated England

Read more stories