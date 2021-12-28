ANL 12.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.3%)
UK firm closer to offering global internet via satellites

AFP 28 Dec 2021

MOSCOW: A Russian Soyuz rocket on Monday took 36 more satellites from British operator OneWeb into orbit, bringing the company more than halfway towards its goal of providing global broadband internet.

The London-headquartered company is working to complete the construction of a constellation of low earth orbit satellites providing enhanced broadband and other services to countries around the planet.

The UK company plans for its global commercial internet service to be operational by next year, supported by some 650 satellites. With the latest mission, it now has a total of 394 satellites in orbit for the constellation.

The Russian rocket, operated by Europe’s Arianespace, took off at 1310 GMT from the Moscow-leased Baikonur cosmodrome in ex-Soviet Kazakhstan.

“LIFTOFF!” Russia’s Roscosmos space agency tweeted after the launch.

OneWeb is competing in the race to provide fast internet for the world’s remote areas via satellites along with tech billionaire Elon Musk and fellow billionaire Jeff Bezos of Amazon.

