ANL 12.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.3%)
ASC 14.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.05%)
BOP 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.59%)
CNERGY 6.34 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.63%)
FCCL 18.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.04%)
FFBL 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.83%)
FFL 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.2%)
FNEL 8.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.89%)
GGGL 14.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.18%)
GGL 23.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.14%)
HUMNL 6.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.28%)
JSCL 15.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.37%)
KAPCO 31.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.01%)
KEL 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.31%)
MDTL 2.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.86%)
NETSOL 91.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.17 (-2.32%)
PACE 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.51%)
PAEL 21.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.14%)
PIBTL 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.22%)
POWER 6.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.78%)
PRL 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.24%)
PTC 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.94%)
SILK 1.33 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 33.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.3%)
TELE 15.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-4.13%)
TRG 112.70 Decreased By ▼ -6.30 (-5.29%)
UNITY 26.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-2.71%)
WTL 2.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.98%)
BR100 4,500 Decreased By -38 (-0.84%)
BR30 18,736 Decreased By -317.8 (-1.67%)
KSE100 43,913 Decreased By -205 (-0.46%)
KSE30 17,232 Decreased By -121 (-0.7%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,909
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,293,715
30124hr
Sindh
480,710
Punjab
444,610
Balochistan
33,624
Islamabad
108,450
KPK
181,235
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 27, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Hamstring worry cost Olivier place for India Test: selector

AFP 27 Dec 2021

CENTURION: Duanne Olivier was recovering from Covid-19 and had suffered a mild hamstring strain according to South African selection convener Victor Mpitsang explaining why he was omitted for the first Test against India at SuperSport Park.

The 29-year-old's non-selection was one of the big talking points of the first day on Sunday when India piled up 272 for three, with KL Rahul scoring 122 not out.

Olivier was the form bowler of the South African domestic season leading up to the Test series, with 28 wickets at an average of 11.10 in four first-class matches.

With his ability to intimidate batsmen with fast, short-pitched deliveries, Olivier had been expected to play a key role in the Test team, especially after Anrich Nortje, the country's fastest bowler, was ruled out of the series with a hip injury.

Olivier took 48 wickets in ten Tests before joining English county Yorkshire on a Kolpak contract in 2019.

With the Kolpak system coming to an end, he once again became available for South Africa.

There was no explanation for Olivier's absence when the team was announced, nor did Olivier indicate any possible impediment to him playing when Cricket South Africa released a recording of comments made by him last Thursday.

But Mpitsang was quoted on the ESPNCricinfo website on Monday as saying illness and injury had meant Olivier was not able to prepare fully for the first Test.

"Duanne Olivier is healthy and well but did return a positive Covid-19 test result a number of weeks ago, which forced him to quarantine and took time away from his training," Mpitsang told the website.

"His workloads were not where the selection panel would have wanted them to be by the time he entered the team bubble ahead of the first Test match.

"He picked up a hamstring niggle during the two-day, inter-squad match at the start of the camp and the selectors did not want to risk him unnecessarily when there are two more Test matches to think about."

India SuperSport Park Duanne Olivier

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

1000 characters

Hamstring worry cost Olivier place for India Test: selector

Shaukat Tarin sworn in as Pakistan finance minister

Gas supply priority revised for 3 months: Fertilizer sector now on a par with export sector

Pakistan not yet ‘5G ready’: WB report

Against USD: Pakistan's rupee falls marginally, ends at fresh historic low

All set to introduce Finance, SBP autonomy bills tomorrow

Afghanistan, national security: NSC to meet today

Crypto exchange Binance gets in-principle nod from Bahrain

Oil prices drop as COVID-19 surge prompts flight cancellations

Temperature in Karachi drops after rainfall

Turkish lira slides almost 8% after intervention-driven surge

Read more stories