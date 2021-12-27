ANL 12.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.4%)
ASC 13.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
ASL 14.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.25%)
BOP 8.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.35%)
CNERGY 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.38%)
FCCL 18.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.99%)
FFBL 24.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
FFL 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.73%)
FNEL 8.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.11%)
GGGL 14.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.35%)
GGL 23.92 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.29%)
HUMNL 6.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.09%)
JSCL 15.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.62%)
KAPCO 31.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.38%)
KEL 3.28 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.23%)
MDTL 2.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-4.44%)
MLCF 34.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.37%)
NETSOL 92.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-1.36%)
PACE 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.02%)
PAEL 21.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.19%)
PIBTL 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.41%)
POWER 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
PRL 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.65%)
PTC 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.71%)
SILK 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
SNGP 33.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 15.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.38%)
TRG 116.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-2.1%)
UNITY 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
WTL 2.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.49%)
BR100 4,532 Decreased By -6.8 (-0.15%)
BR30 19,001 Decreased By -52.3 (-0.27%)
KSE100 44,061 Decreased By -56.9 (-0.13%)
KSE30 17,338 Decreased By -15.5 (-0.09%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,909
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,293,715
30124hr
Sindh
480,710
Punjab
444,610
Balochistan
33,624
Islamabad
108,450
KPK
181,235
China reports 200 new COVID-19 cases on Dec 26 vs 206 a day earlier

Reuters 27 Dec 2021

BEIJING: China reported 200 new confirmed coronavirus cases for Dec. 26, from 206 a day earlier, its health authority said on Monday.

Of the new infections, 162 were locally transmitted, according to a statement by the National Health Commission, compared with 158 a day earlier. Most of the new local cases were in the northwestern province of Shaanxi.

China reported 27 new asymptomatic cases, which it classifies separately from confirmed cases, from 29 a day earlier.

There were no new deaths, leaving the death toll at 4,636. Mainland China had 101,277 confirmed cases as of end Dec. 26.

