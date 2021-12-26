ANL 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.56%)
Air Chief pays tributes to Quaid

APP 26 Dec 2021

ISLAMABAD: Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu on Saturday paid tribute to the founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on his birthday anniversary.

In his message, he said, “25th December marks the birthday of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. Indeed, the father of our nation was a great leader gifted with precision of intellect, fairness of outlook, strong character and charming personality”, said a PAF media release.

He further said, “Above all, he was a visionary who could see far ahead of times and whatever he prescribed proved to be correct and true. On the strength of his golden principles of Unity, Faith, and Discipline, he united and led the Muslims of the Sub-Continent and eventually succeeded in carving a separate homeland for them. No doubt, he achieved a task the like of which few men in history have had to their credit. Certainly, he will ever remain an eternal source of inspiration and guidance for us all”.

In his message to PAF Personnel he said, “In line with Quaid’s vision for PAF being ‘Second to None’, let me remind you that in the uncertainties of the present world, we must enhance our capabilities. As such, I urge you to redouble your efforts to vigorously pursue PAF’s future-focused goal of becoming a “Next-Generation Air Force”.

