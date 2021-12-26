ANL 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.56%)
ASC 14.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.51%)
BOP 8.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.59%)
CNERGY 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.87%)
FCCL 18.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.6%)
FFBL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
FFL 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.95%)
FNEL 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.22%)
GGGL 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.85%)
GGL 23.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.49%)
HUMNL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.75%)
JSCL 16.05 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.22%)
KAPCO 31.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.88%)
KEL 3.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.31%)
MDTL 2.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.17%)
MLCF 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.14%)
NETSOL 93.67 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.08%)
PACE 3.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.76%)
PAEL 21.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.42%)
PIBTL 7.37 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.55%)
POWER 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.09%)
PRL 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.63%)
PTC 8.48 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.62%)
SNGP 33.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.75%)
TELE 15.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
TRG 119.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.06%)
UNITY 26.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.71%)
WTL 2.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.84%)
BR100 4,538 Decreased By -30 (-0.66%)
BR30 19,054 Decreased By -415.7 (-2.14%)
KSE100 44,118 Decreased By -148.5 (-0.34%)
KSE30 17,353 Decreased By -73.4 (-0.42%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,905
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,293,081
35324hr
Sindh
480,288
Punjab
444,496
Balochistan
33,621
Islamabad
108,425
KPK
181,167
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 26, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Trump cooperated with US House panel: spokesman

Reuters 26 Dec 2021

WASHINGTON: A current spokesman for former U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday said in a court filing that he has cooperated extensively with the congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

The spokesman, Taylor Budowich said, in a lawsuit filed in federal court in the District of Columbia, that he has produced more than 1,700 pages of documents and provided about four hours of sworn testimony to the House of Representatives panel.

Budowich, at a recent deposition, answered questions about the financing and planning of a speech by Trump to supporters near the White House on Jan. 6 that preceded the violence at the Capitol that day.

Budowich’s lawsuit sought a court order blocking the House committee from gaining access to his financial records at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

“The subpoena seeks personal financial material that is irrelevant to any conceivable legislation and not pertinent to any purported purpose of the Select Committee,” Budowich said in the lawsuit.

A spokesman for the Jan. 6 Select Committee did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Budowich’s lawsuit is the latest in a flood of litigation by targets of the committee seeking to prevent it from enforcing its subpoenas for information, but it is the first lawsuit to focus on a subpoena for financial records.

This week, former Trump adviser Michael Flynn and right-wing radio host Alex Jones filed separate lawsuits alleging the Select Committee was not lawfully constituted and its subpoenas for their testimony are therefore unlawful.

An appeals court has rejected that argument, ruling on Dec. 9 that the committee was valid and entitled to see White House records Trump has tried to shield from public view. Trump on Thursday appealed that decision to the U.S. Supreme Court.

The committee has issued more than 50 subpoenas and heard from more than 300 witnesses in its investigation of the attack.

Donald Trump US House panel Taylor Budowich

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

Comments are closed.

Trump cooperated with US House panel: spokesman

Children asked to follow in the footsteps of Quaid

Jan-Nov local cell phone production reaches 22.12m

Embittered PM selects new office-bearers for PTI; Umar made SG

Uzbekistan launches first gas-to-liquids plant

PM urges youth to display perseverance, dedication

British man detained in Afghanistan: UK govt

Islamabad reports first Omicron case

146th birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam celebrated

Taliban govt scraps Afghan election commission

Sugar sector: Jul-Dec tax collection by FBR increases 11pc to 32.43bn YoY

Read more stories