World Shipping Schedule

26 Dec 2021
KARACHI: Karachi Port's world-wide shipping schedule beginning Saturday (December 25, 2021).
===========================================================
SHIPS ETD AGENTS TO LOAD FOR
===========================================================
TO LOAD FOR FAR EASTERN PORTS
-----------------------------------------------------------
APL Oregon 27/12 CMA CGM Singapore
Long Beach Trader 29/12 ONE Singapore
X-Press Bardsey 29/12 X-Press Penang
-----------------------------------------------------------
TO LOAD FOR JAPANESE PORTS
-----------------------------------------------------------
X-Press Bardsey 29/12 X-Press Kobe
-----------------------------------------------------------
TO LOAD FOR INDIAN PORTS
-----------------------------------------------------------
APL Newyork 27/12 CMA CGM Nhava
Long Beach Trader 29/12 ONE Mundra
X-Press 29/12 X-Press Mundra
-----------------------------------------------------------
TO LOAD FOR SRI LANKAN PORTS
-----------------------------------------------------------
Long Beach Trader 28/12 ONE Colombo
X-Press Bardsey 29/12 X-Press Colombo
-----------------------------------------------------------
TO LOAD FOR GULF PORTS
-----------------------------------------------------------
Diyala 27/12 X-Press Jebel Ali
Meratus Jayawijaya 28/12 Maersk Jebel Ali
OEL Kedarnath 28/12 Eastwind Jebel Ali
Kota Naluri 28/12 P. Delta Jebel Ali
-----------------------------------------------------------
TO LOAD FOR SAUDI ARABIAN PORTS
-----------------------------------------------------------
OEL Kedarnath 28/12 Eastwind Dammam
Kota Naluri 28/12 P. Delta Jeddah
-----------------------------------------------------------
TO LOAD FOR RED SEA PORTS
-----------------------------------------------------------
Kota Naluri 28/12 P. Delta Aden
OEL Kedarnath 28/12 Eastwind Salalah
-----------------------------------------------------------
TO LOAD FOR BANGLADESH PORTS
-----------------------------------------------------------
NIL
-----------------------------------------------------------
TO LOAD FOR U.S. EAST COAST PORTS
-----------------------------------------------------------
MSC Julie 28/12 MSC New York
Maersk Hartford 29/12 Maersk Newark
-----------------------------------------------------------
TO LOAD FOR U.S. WEST COAST PORTS
-----------------------------------------------------------
Seago Piraeus 28/12 Maersk Long Beach
-----------------------------------------------------------
TO LOAD FOR US INLAND DESTINATIONS PORTS
-----------------------------------------------------------
Maersk Hartford 29/12 Maersk Atlanta
-----------------------------------------------------------
TO LOAD FOR CIS PORTS
-----------------------------------------------------------
OEL Kedarnath 28/12 Eastwind Ashkabad
-----------------------------------------------------------
TO LOAD FOR EAST AFRICAN PORTS
-----------------------------------------------------------
MSC Hina 27/12 MSC Mombasa
OEL Kedarnath 28/12 Eastwind Mombasa
Seago Piraeus 28/12 Maersk Mombasa
-----------------------------------------------------------
TO LOAD FOR WEST AFRICAN PORTS
-----------------------------------------------------------
OEL Kedarnath 28/12 Eastwind Dakar
-----------------------------------------------------------
TO LOAD FOR CARRIBBEAN SEA CENTRAL AND SOUTH AMERICAN PORTS
-----------------------------------------------------------
NIL
-----------------------------------------------------------
TO LOAD FOR CANADIAN PORTS
-----------------------------------------------------------
Maersk Hartford 29/12 Maersk Montreal
-----------------------------------------------------------
TO LOAD FOR UK PORTS
-----------------------------------------------------------
APL Newyork 27/12 CMA CGM Southampton
-----------------------------------------------------------
TO LOAD FOR NORTH CONTINENT PORTS
-----------------------------------------------------------
APL Newyork 27/12 CMA CGM Hamburg
Seago Piraeus 28/12 Maersk-7 Hamburg
-----------------------------------------------------------
TO LOAD FOR ITALIAN & MEDITERRANEAN PORTS
-----------------------------------------------------------
OEL Kedarnath 28/12 Eastwind Valencia
Maersk Hartford 29/12 Maersk Liverno
-----------------------------------------------------------
TO LOAD FOR FRENCH PORTS
-----------------------------------------------------------
OEL Kedarnath 28/12 East Wind Marseilles
-----------------------------------------------------------
TO LOAD FOR NORTH AFRICAN PORTS
-----------------------------------------------------------
OEL Kedarnath 28/12 Eastwind Tunis
-----------------------------------------------------------
TO LOAD FOR SOUTH AFRICAN PORTS
-----------------------------------------------------------
OEL Kedarnath 28/12 Eastwind Durban
-----------------------------------------------------------
TO LOAD FOR AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND PORTS
-----------------------------------------------------------
Long Beach Trader 28/12 ONE Melbourne
X-Press Bardsey 29/12 X-Press Sydney
===========================================================
