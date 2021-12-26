World Shipping Schedule

KARACHI: Karachi Port's world-wide shipping schedule beginning Saturday (December 25, 2021).

=========================================================== SHIPS ETD AGENTS TO LOAD FOR =========================================================== TO LOAD FOR FAR EASTERN PORTS ----------------------------------------------------------- APL Oregon 27/12 CMA CGM Singapore Long Beach Trader 29/12 ONE Singapore X-Press Bardsey 29/12 X-Press Penang ----------------------------------------------------------- TO LOAD FOR JAPANESE PORTS ----------------------------------------------------------- X-Press Bardsey 29/12 X-Press Kobe ----------------------------------------------------------- TO LOAD FOR INDIAN PORTS ----------------------------------------------------------- APL Newyork 27/12 CMA CGM Nhava Long Beach Trader 29/12 ONE Mundra X-Press 29/12 X-Press Mundra ----------------------------------------------------------- TO LOAD FOR SRI LANKAN PORTS ----------------------------------------------------------- Long Beach Trader 28/12 ONE Colombo X-Press Bardsey 29/12 X-Press Colombo ----------------------------------------------------------- TO LOAD FOR GULF PORTS ----------------------------------------------------------- Diyala 27/12 X-Press Jebel Ali Meratus Jayawijaya 28/12 Maersk Jebel Ali OEL Kedarnath 28/12 Eastwind Jebel Ali Kota Naluri 28/12 P. Delta Jebel Ali ----------------------------------------------------------- TO LOAD FOR SAUDI ARABIAN PORTS ----------------------------------------------------------- OEL Kedarnath 28/12 Eastwind Dammam Kota Naluri 28/12 P. Delta Jeddah ----------------------------------------------------------- TO LOAD FOR RED SEA PORTS ----------------------------------------------------------- Kota Naluri 28/12 P. Delta Aden OEL Kedarnath 28/12 Eastwind Salalah ----------------------------------------------------------- TO LOAD FOR BANGLADESH PORTS ----------------------------------------------------------- NIL ----------------------------------------------------------- TO LOAD FOR U.S. EAST COAST PORTS ----------------------------------------------------------- MSC Julie 28/12 MSC New York Maersk Hartford 29/12 Maersk Newark ----------------------------------------------------------- TO LOAD FOR U.S. WEST COAST PORTS ----------------------------------------------------------- Seago Piraeus 28/12 Maersk Long Beach ----------------------------------------------------------- TO LOAD FOR US INLAND DESTINATIONS PORTS ----------------------------------------------------------- Maersk Hartford 29/12 Maersk Atlanta ----------------------------------------------------------- TO LOAD FOR CIS PORTS ----------------------------------------------------------- OEL Kedarnath 28/12 Eastwind Ashkabad ----------------------------------------------------------- TO LOAD FOR EAST AFRICAN PORTS ----------------------------------------------------------- MSC Hina 27/12 MSC Mombasa OEL Kedarnath 28/12 Eastwind Mombasa Seago Piraeus 28/12 Maersk Mombasa ----------------------------------------------------------- TO LOAD FOR WEST AFRICAN PORTS ----------------------------------------------------------- OEL Kedarnath 28/12 Eastwind Dakar ----------------------------------------------------------- TO LOAD FOR CARRIBBEAN SEA CENTRAL AND SOUTH AMERICAN PORTS ----------------------------------------------------------- NIL ----------------------------------------------------------- TO LOAD FOR CANADIAN PORTS ----------------------------------------------------------- Maersk Hartford 29/12 Maersk Montreal ----------------------------------------------------------- TO LOAD FOR UK PORTS ----------------------------------------------------------- APL Newyork 27/12 CMA CGM Southampton ----------------------------------------------------------- TO LOAD FOR NORTH CONTINENT PORTS ----------------------------------------------------------- APL Newyork 27/12 CMA CGM Hamburg Seago Piraeus 28/12 Maersk-7 Hamburg ----------------------------------------------------------- TO LOAD FOR ITALIAN & MEDITERRANEAN PORTS ----------------------------------------------------------- OEL Kedarnath 28/12 Eastwind Valencia Maersk Hartford 29/12 Maersk Liverno ----------------------------------------------------------- TO LOAD FOR FRENCH PORTS ----------------------------------------------------------- OEL Kedarnath 28/12 East Wind Marseilles ----------------------------------------------------------- TO LOAD FOR NORTH AFRICAN PORTS ----------------------------------------------------------- OEL Kedarnath 28/12 Eastwind Tunis ----------------------------------------------------------- TO LOAD FOR SOUTH AFRICAN PORTS ----------------------------------------------------------- OEL Kedarnath 28/12 Eastwind Durban ----------------------------------------------------------- TO LOAD FOR AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND PORTS ----------------------------------------------------------- Long Beach Trader 28/12 ONE Melbourne X-Press Bardsey 29/12 X-Press Sydney ===========================================================

