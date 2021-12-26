World Shipping Schedule

ANL 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.56%)
KARACHI: Karachi Port's world-wide shipping schedule beginning Saturday (December 25, 2021)....
Recorder Report 26 Dec 2021

KARACHI: Karachi Port's world-wide shipping schedule beginning Saturday (December 25, 2021).

===========================================================
SHIPS                 ETD       AGENTS          TO LOAD FOR
===========================================================
TO LOAD FOR FAR EASTERN PORTS
-----------------------------------------------------------
APL Oregon           27/12      CMA CGM           Singapore
Long Beach Trader    29/12      ONE               Singapore
X-Press Bardsey      29/12      X-Press              Penang
-----------------------------------------------------------
TO LOAD FOR JAPANESE PORTS
-----------------------------------------------------------
X-Press Bardsey      29/12      X-Press                Kobe
-----------------------------------------------------------
TO LOAD FOR INDIAN PORTS
-----------------------------------------------------------
APL Newyork          27/12      CMA CGM               Nhava
Long Beach Trader    29/12      ONE                  Mundra
X-Press              29/12      X-Press              Mundra
-----------------------------------------------------------
TO LOAD FOR SRI LANKAN PORTS
-----------------------------------------------------------
Long Beach Trader    28/12      ONE                 Colombo
X-Press Bardsey      29/12      X-Press             Colombo
-----------------------------------------------------------
TO LOAD FOR GULF PORTS
-----------------------------------------------------------
Diyala               27/12      X-Press           Jebel Ali
Meratus Jayawijaya   28/12      Maersk            Jebel Ali
OEL Kedarnath        28/12      Eastwind          Jebel Ali
Kota Naluri          28/12      P. Delta          Jebel Ali
-----------------------------------------------------------
TO LOAD FOR SAUDI ARABIAN PORTS
-----------------------------------------------------------
OEL Kedarnath        28/12      Eastwind             Dammam
Kota Naluri          28/12      P. Delta             Jeddah
-----------------------------------------------------------
TO LOAD FOR RED SEA PORTS
-----------------------------------------------------------
Kota Naluri          28/12      P. Delta               Aden
OEL Kedarnath        28/12      Eastwind            Salalah
-----------------------------------------------------------
TO LOAD FOR BANGLADESH PORTS
-----------------------------------------------------------
                                                        NIL
-----------------------------------------------------------
TO LOAD FOR U.S. EAST COAST PORTS
-----------------------------------------------------------
MSC Julie            28/12      MSC                New York
Maersk Hartford      29/12      Maersk               Newark
-----------------------------------------------------------
TO LOAD FOR U.S. WEST COAST PORTS
-----------------------------------------------------------
Seago Piraeus        28/12      Maersk           Long Beach
-----------------------------------------------------------
TO LOAD FOR US INLAND DESTINATIONS PORTS
-----------------------------------------------------------
Maersk Hartford      29/12      Maersk              Atlanta
-----------------------------------------------------------
TO LOAD FOR CIS PORTS
-----------------------------------------------------------
OEL Kedarnath        28/12      Eastwind           Ashkabad
-----------------------------------------------------------
TO LOAD FOR EAST AFRICAN PORTS
-----------------------------------------------------------
MSC Hina             27/12      MSC                 Mombasa
OEL Kedarnath        28/12      Eastwind            Mombasa
Seago Piraeus        28/12      Maersk              Mombasa
-----------------------------------------------------------
TO LOAD FOR WEST AFRICAN PORTS
-----------------------------------------------------------
OEL Kedarnath        28/12      Eastwind              Dakar
-----------------------------------------------------------
TO LOAD FOR CARRIBBEAN SEA CENTRAL AND SOUTH AMERICAN PORTS
-----------------------------------------------------------
                                                        NIL
-----------------------------------------------------------
TO LOAD FOR CANADIAN PORTS
-----------------------------------------------------------
Maersk Hartford      29/12      Maersk             Montreal
-----------------------------------------------------------
TO LOAD FOR UK PORTS
-----------------------------------------------------------
APL Newyork          27/12      CMA CGM         Southampton
-----------------------------------------------------------
TO LOAD FOR NORTH CONTINENT PORTS
-----------------------------------------------------------
APL Newyork          27/12      CMA CGM             Hamburg
Seago Piraeus        28/12      Maersk-7            Hamburg
-----------------------------------------------------------
TO LOAD FOR ITALIAN & MEDITERRANEAN PORTS
-----------------------------------------------------------
OEL Kedarnath        28/12      Eastwind           Valencia
Maersk Hartford      29/12      Maersk              Liverno
-----------------------------------------------------------
TO LOAD FOR FRENCH PORTS
-----------------------------------------------------------
OEL Kedarnath        28/12      East Wind        Marseilles
-----------------------------------------------------------
TO LOAD FOR NORTH AFRICAN PORTS
-----------------------------------------------------------
OEL Kedarnath        28/12      Eastwind              Tunis
-----------------------------------------------------------
TO LOAD FOR SOUTH AFRICAN PORTS
-----------------------------------------------------------
OEL Kedarnath        28/12      Eastwind             Durban
-----------------------------------------------------------
TO LOAD FOR AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND PORTS
-----------------------------------------------------------
Long Beach Trader    28/12      ONE               Melbourne
X-Press Bardsey      29/12      X-Press              Sydney
===========================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Karachi Port shipping schedule World Shipping Schedule

