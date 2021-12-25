ANL 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.56%)
ASC 14.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.51%)
BOP 8.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.59%)
CNERGY 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.87%)
FCCL 18.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.6%)
FFBL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
FFL 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.95%)
FNEL 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.22%)
GGGL 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.85%)
GGL 23.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.49%)
HUMNL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.75%)
JSCL 16.05 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.22%)
KAPCO 31.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.88%)
KEL 3.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.31%)
MDTL 2.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.17%)
MLCF 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.14%)
NETSOL 93.67 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.08%)
PACE 3.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.76%)
PAEL 21.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.42%)
PIBTL 7.37 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.55%)
POWER 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.09%)
PRL 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.63%)
PTC 8.48 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.62%)
SNGP 33.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.75%)
TELE 15.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
TRG 119.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.06%)
UNITY 26.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.71%)
WTL 2.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.84%)
BR100 4,538 Decreased By -30 (-0.66%)
BR30 19,054 Decreased By -415.7 (-2.14%)
KSE100 44,118 Decreased By -148.5 (-0.34%)
KSE30 17,353 Decreased By -73.4 (-0.42%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,898
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,292,728
32224hr
Sindh
480,077
Punjab
444,438
Balochistan
33,617
Islamabad
108,392
KPK
181,121
Pakistan

DC Lahore vows to establish Land Record Center at LCCI

Recorder Report 25 Dec 2021

LAHORE: On demand of the LCCI President Mian Nauman Kabir, Deputy Commissioner Lahore Umar Sher Chatha has assured to establish a Land Record Center at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry so that the members can get ‘Fard’ of land at ease.

He was speaking at a meeting at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry. LCCI President Mian Nauman Kabir and Vice President Haris Ateeq also spoke on the occasion while Executive Committee Members Mian Ateeq ur Rehman, Ali Afzal, Malik Muhammad Nadeem and Mardan Ali Zaidi were present on the occasion.

The Deputy Commissioner said that establishment of Land Record Center at the LCCI will be a great facility for the LCCI members. He said that a focal person will be appointed at Assistant Commissioner’s level whose duty will be to ensure registration and transfer of the property on priority for the LCCI members. He said that Lahore Chamber has set an excellent example of service to its members.

He said that LDA and Planning & Development Board have planned 9 parking plazas and the locations have been identified. He said that liaison between LCCI and Public Private Partnership Authority will be ensured.

He asked the LCCI President to nominate two person for the Price Control Committees. He said that the installation of water hydrants in markets have been short listed in consultation with Rescue 1122. A meeting between LCCI, WASA and Rescue 1122 can also be arranged. The Deputy Commissioner further stated that the public toilets can be built under public-private partnership.

LCCI President Mian Nauman Kabir said that the representation of Lahore Chamber in the Management/Market Committees should be ensured in consultation with the Lahore Chamber which will help in resolving the issues facing the business community more effectively.

He said that there is an urgent need to install water hydrants in the markets to prevent fire incidents and heavy losses to the business community. The traders of related markets are ready to bear the expenses of these projects.

Mian Nauman Kabir said that the growing needs of the city demand construction of parking plazas to get rid of the parking and traffic related issues. The LCCI President said that the encroachments should be eradicated as these are hitting the business activities in commercial hubs of the city hard.

He said that the smog is a major problem which needs to be overcome but it should be ensured that no industrial unit should be shut down without a solid reason. Mian Nauman Kabir said that although the government is taking steps to control dengue but the desired results have not been achieved yet. He said that all the concerned departments should take all necessary steps to prevail over dengue so that the situation should be remained under control.

He suggested that parking space in the Lahore Ladies Club should be allocated to the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry for the convenience of its members.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

