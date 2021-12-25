ANL 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.56%)
Cotton Spot Rates

Recorder Report 25 Dec 2021

KARACHI: Official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Friday (December 24, 2021).

===========================================================================
The KCA Official Spot Rate for Local Dealings in Pakistan Rupees
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
                     FOR BASE GRADE 3 STAPLE LENGTH 1-1/16"
                    MICRONAIRE VALUE BETWEEN 3.8 TO 4.9 NCL
===========================================================================
Rate              Ex-Gin   Upcountry   Spot Rate    Spot Rate    Difference
                    For      Price     Ex-Karachi  Ex. KHI. As   Ex-Karachi
                                                   on 23-12-2021
===========================================================================
37.324 kg        17,400        180        17,580        17,580          NIL
Equivalent
40 kgs           18,648        193        18,841        18,841          NIL
===========================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

