ANL 12.83 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.23%)
ASC 14.28 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2%)
ASL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.17%)
BOP 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.35%)
CNERGY 6.43 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
FCCL 18.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.55%)
FFBL 24.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.41%)
FFL 9.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.74%)
FNEL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.72%)
GGGL 14.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
GGL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.78%)
HUMNL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.75%)
JSCL 16.50 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (6.11%)
KAPCO 31.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.31%)
KEL 3.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.23%)
MDTL 2.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.17%)
MLCF 35.41 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.6%)
NETSOL 95.00 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.33%)
PACE 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.01%)
PAEL 21.68 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.79%)
PIBTL 7.46 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.77%)
POWER 6.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
PRL 12.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.79%)
PTC 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.35%)
SILK 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.35%)
SNGP 33.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.17%)
TELE 16.26 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.63%)
TRG 124.01 Increased By ▲ 4.94 (4.15%)
UNITY 27.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.66%)
WTL 2.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.47%)
BR100 4,572 Increased By 3.3 (0.07%)
BR30 19,457 Decreased By -12.3 (-0.06%)
KSE100 44,295 Increased By 27.7 (0.06%)
KSE30 17,419 Decreased By -7.9 (-0.05%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,898
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,292,728
32224hr
Sindh
480,077
Punjab
444,438
Balochistan
33,617
Islamabad
108,392
KPK
181,121
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 24, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

US became 'arrogant' after fall of Soviet Union: Gorbachev

AFP 24 Dec 2021

MOSCOW: Former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev said Friday that Washington grew "arrogant and self-confident" after the collapse of the Soviet Union, leading to the expansion of the NATO military alliance.

In recent years President Vladimir Putin has grown increasingly insistent that NATO is encroaching close to Russia's borders, and Moscow last week demanded "legal guarantees" that the US-led alliance will halt its eastward expansion.

"How can one count on equal relations with the United States and the West in such a position?" Gorbachev told state news agency RIA Novosti on the eve of the anniversary of his resignation as the leader of the USSR.

Russia proposes dates for talks with US on security guarantees: report

He noted the "triumphant mood in the West, especially in the United States" after the Soviet Union ceased to exist in 1991.

"They grew arrogant and self-confident. They declared victory in the Cold War," Gorbachev, 90, said.

He insisted that it was "together" that Moscow and Washington pulled the world out of confrontation and the nuclear race.

"No, the 'winners' decided to build a new empire. Hence the idea of NATO expansion," Gorbachev added.

However, he welcomed upcoming security talks between Moscow and Washington.

"I hope there will be a result," he said.

NATO chief backs Ukraine against Russia demands

Last week Moscow presented the West with sweeping security demands, saying NATO must not admit new members and seeking to bar the United States from establishing new bases in former Soviet countries.

Putin said Thursday that Washington has been willing to discuss the proposals and talks could happen at the start of next year in Geneva.

A senior US official said Washington was ready for talks "as soon as early January".

Gorbachev resigned as president of the Soviet Union on December 25, 1991, days after the leaders of Belarus, Russia and Ukraine said the USSR no longer existed.

A former KGB agent and loyal servant of the Soviet Union, Putin was dismayed when it fell apart, once calling the collapse "the greatest geopolitical disaster of the 20th century".

Mikhail Gorbachev

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

1000 characters

US became 'arrogant' after fall of Soviet Union: Gorbachev

Govt decides to amend gas law

Afghanistan: Nine items exempted from duty

Sialkot lynching: Senate passes resolution condemning attack

At least three injured in Karachi drain blast

Two soldiers martyred in attack on checkpost in Balochistan: ISPR

Turkish lira caps historic week with big lift from Erdogan government

Covid-impacted nations: IMF extends emergency funding by 18 months

Thai central bank to test retail digital currency later than planned

At least 32 dead in Bangladesh ferry fire

Pakistan receives $300mn from ADB for energy sector reforms

Read more stories