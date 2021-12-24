Afghanistan: Nine items exempted from duty

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has exempted customs duty on the import of nine different types of items including coal, marble, sulphur and containers from Afghanistan. The FBR has also exempted regulatory duty on the import of marble and reduced regulatory duty on import of ground nuts from 20 percent to 10 percent, if imported from Afghanistan.

The FBR has issued two notifications, here on Thursday. According to the notification, in exercise of the powers conferred by section 19 of the Customs Act, 1969, the federal government has exempted customs duty on the import into Pakistan from Afghanistan of the following goods.

The items included coal, bituminous coal, talc, marble (crude or roughly trimmed), plants and parts of plants (including seed and fruit), seeds of cumin neither crushed nor grounded; Sulphur of all kinds, other than sublimed sulphur; Yams (Dioscoreaspp) and containers (including containers for the transport of fluids).

Afghanistan, CARs: FBR allows exporters duty drawback facility

This notification shall be effective till June 30, 2022. Through another notification SR01610(1)/2021, the FBR has amended Notification No SRO 840(1)/2021, dated the 30th June 2021.

As per new notification, the regulatory duty on import of marble (crude or roughly trimmed) falling under PCT code 2515.1100 shall be exempted and regulatory duty on import of ground nuts in shell falling under PCT code 1202.4100 shall be reduced from 20 percent to 10 percent, if imported from the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan. This notification shall be effective till June 30, 2022.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021