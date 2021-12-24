ANL 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.19%)
ASC 14.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 14.57 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.48%)
BOP 8.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
CNERGY 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.08%)
FCCL 18.30 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.88%)
FFBL 24.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
FFL 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
FNEL 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
GGGL 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.22%)
GGL 24.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.98%)
HUMNL 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (6.57%)
JSCL 15.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
KAPCO 31.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.19%)
KEL 3.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 2.30 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (6.48%)
MLCF 35.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NETSOL 94.69 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.22%)
PACE 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (5.05%)
PAEL 21.51 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.75%)
PIBTL 7.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
POWER 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.1%)
PRL 12.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 8.47 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.47%)
SILK 1.38 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.76%)
SNGP 34.20 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.53%)
TELE 16.00 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.39%)
TRG 119.07 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (1.16%)
UNITY 27.68 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.37%)
WTL 2.11 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.96%)
BR100 4,568 Increased By 17 (0.37%)
BR30 19,469 Increased By 348 (1.82%)
KSE100 44,267 Increased By 91.9 (0.21%)
KSE30 17,427 Increased By 37.5 (0.22%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,894
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,292,406
35924hr
Sindh
479,890
Punjab
444,380
Balochistan
33,614
Islamabad
108,354
KPK
181,088
Dec 24, 2021
Gold firms in Europe

Reuters 24 Dec 2021

LONDON: Gold prices edged higher on Thursday in thin, yet supportive, year-end trading en route to a weekly gain, although an improved risk appetite capped bullion’s rise.

Spot gold rose 0.2% to $1,807.49 per ounce by 0944 GMT, US gold futures climbed 0.3% to $1,808.30.

Thin trading and Christmas buying are keeping gold above the $1,800 level, said Michael Langford, director at corporate advisory AirGuide. He added that the rise of risk-on investments ahead of Christmas, called a “Santa Claus rally”, was creating a bit of a short-term positive for the metal.

Global shares extended a recent rally on Thursday, while safe-haven bonds and currencies eased as markets welcomed signs that the Omicron variant of the coronavirus might be less severe than feared, as well as robust US economic data.

“The main driver for gold moving again above the $1,800/ounce mark are rising US inflation expectations as gauged by the breakeven,” said UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo.

The dollar index, on course for a weekly dip, recovered slightly but stayed near a one-week low against riskier rivals, making gold less appealing for holders of non-US currencies.

Helped by the subdued dollar, gold has so far added about 0.5% in a week truncated by the Christmas-eve market holiday on Friday, in what could be its second straight weekly gain.

“Gold faces technical resistance at $1,815 and $1,826, with geopolitical risks ahead potentially keeping gold supported, despite the tapering narrative,” said Nicholas Frappell, a global general manager at ABC Bullion.

Spot silver gained 0.3% to $22.83 per ounce, and platinum climbed 0.3% to $967.75, rising 2.1% and 4.3% respectively so far this week, and on course for their best weekly showing in six.

Palladium dropped 0.3% to $1,876.23, but climbed 5.3% for the week.

