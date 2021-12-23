COAS visits forward areas along LOC, lauds troops' combat readiness

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited on Thursday forward areas along the Line of Control (LoC), where he was briefed on-the-ground situation and operational preparedness of the formation, the military’s media wing said.

“The Army chief interacted with the troops deployed along LoC in Kot Kotera Sector, [and] appreciated their combat readiness and high state of morale,” said the Director-General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar in a tweet.

The Army Chief interacted with the troops deployed along LOC in Kot Kotera Sector.

“Continuous vigil and readiness to counter all threats and contingencies is vital for ensuring security along the LOC,” the COAS emphasized.

Earlier, on arrival at LOC, the COAS was received by Corps Commander Lieutenant General Sahir Shamshad Mirza.