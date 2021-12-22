ANL 12.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.51%)
Instagram account of Pakistan's embassy in Argentina was hacked: FO

BR Web Desk Updated 22 Dec 2021

The official Instagram account of Pakistan's embassy in Argentina was hacked, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a Twitter post on Wednesday.

“The Instagram account of the Embassy of Pakistan in Argentina has been hacked and has been reported to Instagram,” the Foreign Office statement said.

“Please note that all messages passed through this account are not from the Embassy of Pakistan in Argentina,” it further added.

An hour after FO's announcement, the official Twitter account of the Pakistan Embassy in Argentina said that the Instagram account had been recovered. "The Instagram account of the Embassy of Pakistan in Argentina was hacked a while ago. It has now been recovered," it said.

This is the second such incident as earlier this month, the official Twitter account of Pakistan's embassy in Serbia was also hacked.

In a series of tweets that were later deleted, the verified account of Pakistan's Embassy in Serbia had posted: "With inflation breaking all previous records, how long do you expect that we official will remain silent & keep working for you without been paid for past 3 months & our children been forced out of school due to nonpayment of fees. Is this Naya Pakistan?"

FO says Twitter account of Pakistan's embassy in Serbia was hacked

Following the development, FO issued a clarification, saying that the messages being posted were not from the Embassy of Pakistan in Serbia.

Pakistan argentina MoFA Pakistan's embassy

