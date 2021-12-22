ANL 12.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.07%)
ASC 14.16 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
ASL 14.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.74%)
BOP 8.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
CNERGY 6.54 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.67%)
FCCL 18.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.36%)
FFBL 24.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.32%)
FFL 9.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.12%)
FNEL 9.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.16%)
GGGL 15.13 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.93%)
GGL 25.65 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.95%)
HUMNL 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.09%)
JSCL 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
KAPCO 31.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.41%)
KEL 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.31%)
MDTL 2.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 35.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.81%)
NETSOL 94.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-2.06%)
PACE 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.05%)
PAEL 21.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.15%)
PIBTL 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.54%)
POWER 6.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.15%)
PRL 12.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.97%)
PTC 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.41%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5%)
SNGP 33.95 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.09%)
TELE 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.06%)
TRG 116.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.30 (-1.94%)
UNITY 26.86 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.67%)
WTL 2.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.21%)
BR100 4,548 Increased By 2.4 (0.05%)
BR30 19,156 Increased By 42.9 (0.22%)
KSE100 44,179 Increased By 1.9 (0%)
KSE30 17,379 Decreased By -8.1 (-0.05%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,892
1024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,292,047
31024hr
Sindh
479,664
Punjab
444,320
Balochistan
33,606
Islamabad
108,329
KPK
181,053
CBOT soybeans to test resistance at $13.22-1/4

Reuters 22 Dec 2021

SINGAPORE: The CBOT soybean January contract may test a resistance at $13.22-1/4 per bushel, a break above which could lead to a gain into $13.38 to $13.47-1/2 range.

The contract is riding on a wave c, which is unfolding towards $13.22-1/4, its 100% projection level. This wave could either end around $13.22-1/4 or extend into a higher zone of $13.63-1/2 to $13.88-3/4.

A bullish wedge suggests a possible extension. Support is at $13.07-1/2, a break below which could cause a fall into $12.80-3/4 to $12.96-3/4 range.

On the daily chart, a retracement analysis reveals an immediate target of $13.30, the 50% level. The pattern from the Oct. 13 low of $11.95-3/4 to Nov. 30 low of $12.14-1/4 looks like an inverted head-and-shoulders.

Not a typical one, this pattern still indicates a target of $13.65-1/4.

Soybean export soybean market soybean oil

