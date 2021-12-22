ANL 12.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.14%)
ASC 14.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.42%)
ASL 14.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.34%)
BOP 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.35%)
CNERGY 6.52 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.35%)
FCCL 18.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.36%)
FFBL 24.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.69%)
FFL 9.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.02%)
FNEL 9.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.16%)
GGGL 15.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.04%)
GGL 25.35 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.76%)
HUMNL 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.72%)
JSCL 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.92%)
KAPCO 31.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.72%)
KEL 3.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.31%)
MDTL 2.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 35.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.75%)
NETSOL 93.94 Decreased By ▼ -2.56 (-2.65%)
PACE 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.54%)
PAEL 21.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.15%)
PIBTL 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.54%)
POWER 6.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.3%)
PRL 12.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.97%)
PTC 8.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.95%)
SILK 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-5.71%)
SNGP 33.95 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.09%)
TELE 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.3%)
TRG 116.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-2.27%)
UNITY 26.80 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.45%)
WTL 2.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.21%)
BR100 4,543 Decreased By -2 (-0.04%)
BR30 19,108 Decreased By -4.8 (-0.03%)
KSE100 44,174 Decreased By -2.7 (-0.01%)
KSE30 17,381 Decreased By -6.5 (-0.04%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,892
1024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,292,047
31024hr
Sindh
479,664
Punjab
444,320
Balochistan
33,606
Islamabad
108,329
KPK
181,053
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 22, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

SSGC’s winter safety media campaign begins

Press Release 22 Dec 2021

KARACHI: Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) has said that callous use of gas-fired appliances during winters is a cause of deaths and injuries especially in the bitterly cold regions.

Every year, the company launches “Winter Safety Media Awareness Campaign” from Balochistan that sees a major dip in mercury during this season, to create much needed awareness about this hazard.

The campaign is also marked by a highly interactive session with the media and local clerics (Ulemas) through which SSGC representatives inform the stakeholders about the safe and wise use of gas appliances as well as gas supply situation during winters.

The campaign was inaugurated on Tuesday by Madni Arafat Siddiqui, GM-Balochistan Region, which was followed by a fleet march of SSGC emergency vehicles used for resolving diverse customer issues.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Balochistan SSGC winter safety media campaign

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

Comments are closed.

SSGC’s winter safety media campaign begins

Punjab facing ‘fiscal challenges’, federal govt told

Kandhkot field: PPL seeks govt nod to produce more gas

Jul-Nov ICT export remittances increase 37.57pc to $1.05bn YoY

Govt to revisit SSRC suggestions due to internal opposition

Domestic sector in Sindh facing gas shortage, admits SSGC

Plea seeking Dar’s disqualification dismissed by SC

Incentives restricted to new auto companies

Govt will have to repay $ 55bn loans: minister

BoI chief says country following liberal investment regime

170m Euro Thar-New Chorr rail track: MoU signed

Read more stories