SSGC’s winter safety media campaign begins

KARACHI: Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) has said that callous use of gas-fired appliances during winters is a cause of deaths and injuries especially in the bitterly cold regions.

Every year, the company launches “Winter Safety Media Awareness Campaign” from Balochistan that sees a major dip in mercury during this season, to create much needed awareness about this hazard.

The campaign is also marked by a highly interactive session with the media and local clerics (Ulemas) through which SSGC representatives inform the stakeholders about the safe and wise use of gas appliances as well as gas supply situation during winters.

The campaign was inaugurated on Tuesday by Madni Arafat Siddiqui, GM-Balochistan Region, which was followed by a fleet march of SSGC emergency vehicles used for resolving diverse customer issues.

