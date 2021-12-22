ANL 12.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.45%)
MOL Pakistan arranges free eye camp in Tal Block

PESHAWAR: MOL Pakistan Oil & Gas Company B.V. in collaboration with Al Shifa Trust Eye Hospital Kohat arranged a...
Recorder Report 22 Dec 2021

PESHAWAR: MOL Pakistan Oil & Gas Company B.V. in collaboration with Al Shifa Trust Eye Hospital Kohat arranged a free eye camp at district Karak where more than 700 patients received required treatment. The free eye camp was organized on the request of local elders and community, said a press release issued here on Tuesday.

The camp was arranged for the residents of Urbashi, about two kilometers away from MOL Pakistan’s Manzalai Gas Plant Facility (GPF), where MOL Pakistan has been operating since 1999. Syed Fahad Iftikhar, the Assistant Commissioner (AC) of Tehsil Banda Daud Shah himself witnessed the activity.

Medical teams comprising of specialist doctors, perfectionists and supporting staff from Al Shifa Trust Eye Hospital Kohat provided services at the camp. More than 700 patients including men, women and children were examined during the eye camp. 360 patients were provided with medication after a detailed check up. Around 90 patients were referred to hospital for further investigation, while 11 patients were taken to the Al-Shifa Trust Eye Hospital for surgery.

Talking on the occasion, the Assistant Commissioner (AC), Banda Daud Shah, Syed Fahad Iftikhar has expressed gratitude to MOL Pakistan for this CSR initiative that improves the health and well-being of the local community residing in the company’s areas of operation. Such CSR initiatives are important to the residents of the surrounding area who do not have the means to travel to far away hospitals and clinics when they need to most.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

