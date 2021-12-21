KMC employees: Sindh govt to provide bailout package: Murtaza

KARACHI: Administrator Karachi, Sindh governments Spokesman and Advisor to CM on Law Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Monday said that Sindh government will provide bailout package for payment of pensions and arrears of KMC employees.

“In the last meeting of the Sindh Cabinet, it was agreed in principle. The Chief Minister of Sindh considers this issue very important and the provincial government will take all possible steps to resolve it,” the Administrator expressed these views while talking to a delegation of Municipal Workers Trade Union Alliance headed by Zulfiqar Shah.

The delegation met Barrister Murtaza Wahab at his office and apprised him about the problems being faced by employees.

Metropolitan Commi-ssioner Syed Afzal Zaidi, representatives of Trade Union Alliance Ashraf Awan, Javed Baloch, Habib-ur-Rehman Awan, Ilyas Jadoon, Qasim Shah, Capt Shabir Jadoon, Muhammad Ali Malik, Aslam Bizenjo and others were also present on the occasion.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said he stood by his promise and retired employees’ pensions and arrears will be paid soon so that their problems can be solved.

“The issues raised by the retired employees are all legitimate and very important I am working very hard to resolve them,” he said.

He said that the government of Sindh firmly believes that the legitimate issues of all the employees belonging to the local bodies should be resolved without delay so that they can perform their services in an efficient and effective manner.

The Administrator said that the KMC had sought help from the Sindh government to pay the pensions and arrears of the employees and the matter is now being resolved.

During the meeting, Zulfiqar Shah, President, Municipal Workers Trade Union Alliance, said that they want to strengthen the hands of Administrator Karachi and hoped long standing problems of KMC employees would be resolved.

He said that due to non-issuance of life certificate which is the policy of the bank, 5,000 pensioners were not paid, due to which their problems have increased.

He said that this procedure is not in favour of the employees, adding that the bank should give them proper time.

