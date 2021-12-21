ANL 13.25 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (3.84%)
Dec 21, 2021
World

Japanese space tourists return to Earth after 12 days on ISS

AFP 21 Dec 2021

ALMATY, (Kazakhstan): A Japanese billionaire returned to Earth Monday, after 12 days on the International Space Station where he made videos about performing mundane tasks including brushing teeth and going to the bathroom.

Online fashion tycoon Yusaku Maezawa and his assistant Yozo Hirano parachuted onto Kazakhstan’s steppe at around the expected landing time of 0313 GMT Monday, along with Russian cosmonaut Alexander Misurkin.

Footage from the landing site, around 150 kilometres (90 miles) southeast of the central Kazakhstan town of Zhezkazgan, showed the trio smiling after being helped out of the Soyuz descent module and into evacuation vehicles in freezing, foggy conditions.

“The crew is feeling good,” Russia’s space agency Roscosmos said.

In his first tweet since returning to Earth, Maezawa posted a picture of himself eating instant noodles, saying he was on “Earth now”.

International Space Station Yusaku Maezawa Japanese billionaire Alexander Misurkin

