Iran pledges 'crushing' response against any Israeli attack

DUBAI: Iran will retaliate with a "crushing" response against any Israeli attack, a commander said according to an Iranian news agency linked to the country's top security body.

"If Israel carries out attacks against Iran, our armed forces will immediately attack all centres, bases, routes, and spaces used to carry out the aggression," Gholamali Rashid said during a military manoeuvre which started on Sunday, nournews added.

Blasts near Iran's Bushehr nuclear plant were due to air defence exercise