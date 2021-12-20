ANL 13.46 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (5.49%)
ASC 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (5.54%)
ASL 14.96 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (4.98%)
BOP 8.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
BYCO 6.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.1%)
FCCL 18.51 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.04%)
FFBL 24.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.33%)
FFL 9.39 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.73%)
FNEL 9.51 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.92%)
GGGL 14.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.4%)
GGL 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.42%)
HUMNL 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.1%)
JSCL 16.15 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (5.56%)
KAPCO 31.80 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.25%)
KEL 3.24 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.25%)
MDTL 2.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.27%)
MLCF 36.60 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (3.24%)
NETSOL 97.00 Increased By ▲ 4.72 (5.11%)
PACE 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.81%)
PAEL 21.75 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.55%)
PIBTL 7.52 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.16%)
POWER 6.50 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.72%)
PRL 12.19 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.08%)
PTC 8.75 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.81%)
SILK 1.38 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (21.05%)
SNGP 34.20 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.71%)
TELE 16.17 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.41%)
TRG 114.41 Increased By ▲ 8.01 (7.53%)
UNITY 25.95 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.45%)
WTL 2.21 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.31%)
BR100 4,592 Increased By 83.3 (1.85%)
BR30 19,195 Increased By 679.8 (3.67%)
KSE100 44,458 Increased By 557.6 (1.27%)
KSE30 17,544 Increased By 246.3 (1.42%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,878
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,291,467
36024hr
Sindh
479,326
Punjab
444,216
Balochistan
33,558
Islamabad
108,285
KPK
181,011
Iran pledges 'crushing' response against any Israeli attack

Reuters 20 Dec 2021

DUBAI: Iran will retaliate with a "crushing" response against any Israeli attack, a commander said according to an Iranian news agency linked to the country's top security body.

"If Israel carries out attacks against Iran, our armed forces will immediately attack all centres, bases, routes, and spaces used to carry out the aggression," Gholamali Rashid said during a military manoeuvre which started on Sunday, nournews added.

Blasts near Iran's Bushehr nuclear plant were due to air defence exercise

Iran israel relation Gholamali Rashid

