Anti-smuggling measures at borders: FBR chief decides to beef up manpower

ISLAMABAD: Dr Muhammad Ashfaq Ahmed, Chairman FBR/Secretary Revenue Division has decided to enhance the manpower of custom officers at Quetta to effectively conduct anti-smuggling operations by further strengthening the border check points.

Dr Muhammad Ashfaq Ahmed, Chairman FBR/Secretary Revenue Division visited Customs House, Quetta. He was accompanied by Dr Muhammad Saeed Khan Jadoon, Member (Customs Policy), FBR. They were warmly welcomed by Muhammad Sadiq, Chief Collector Customs (Balochistan), Rashid Habib, Collector Customs, Appraisement, Dr Farid Ahmed, Collector Customs, Enforcement Quetta and Ch Muhammad Javed, Collector MCC, Gwadar.

The Chairman FBR visited the Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Quetta. The President, Chamber of Commerce & Industry Fida Dashti warmly welcomed the Chairman FBR. The members of Chamber of Commerce & Industry Quetta highlighted the problems being faced by the importers and exporters of Balochistan and urged for their speedy solutions. The major issues of traders pertained to contravention cases initiated by the Directorate of Intelligence & Investigation, Quetta against various importers. They further complained that they were being subjected to unwarranted checking of imported consignments by the Customs & different LEAs. They also raised the valuation issues pertaining to good originating from Iran and Afghan.

The members of Chamber of Commerce, Quetta lamented that owing to the above issues they were constrained to go on strike and boycott the clearances at Custom House which resulted in stoppage of transportation of legally imported goods to the other provinces. The Chairman FBR gave them patient hearing and assured them of his fullest support in immediate resolution of their legitimate issues. On his assurance, the members of Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Quetta called off their strike and resumed normal Customs clearance activities.

Earlier, the Chief Collector Customs (Balochistan) gave a detailed presentation on the performance of Collectorate of Customs, Appraisment / Enforcement Quetta and MCC, Gwadar during the FY 2021-22. He briefed the Chairman FBR about the overall performance of all the Collectorates under his jurisdiction in addition to current operationalization of anti-smuggling check posts.

Regarding the shortage of staff at check posts, the Chairman agreed to enhance the manpower to effectively conduct anti-smuggling operations. Chairman FBR emphasized on the pressing need to further strengthen the border check points. He also expressed his satisfaction over the performance and collection of revenue targets by the Collectorate of Customs (Balochistan) during (July-Nov) current FY 2021-22. Muhammad Ismail, Director Intelligence & Investigation, Customs Quetta briefed the Chairman about the performance of the Directorate and detection of short revenue realization on account of valuation aspects against different importers of Balochistan. Abdul Rasheed Sheikh, Director General (DG) Intelligence & Investigation, Customs was also present on the occasion.

Likewise, Shahid Mehmood Sheikh, Commissioner, Inland Revenue, Quetta also gave a presentation with a focus on registered taxpayers, facilitations efforts, besides generation of domestic taxes. The Chairman appreciated the efforts being made by the team Inland Revenue.

