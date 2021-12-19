ANL 12.76 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.08%)
ASC 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (6.27%)
ASL 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (6.34%)
BOP 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.59%)
BYCO 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.63%)
FCCL 18.14 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.85%)
FFBL 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.08%)
FFL 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.33%)
FNEL 9.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
GGGL 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.71%)
GGL 24.65 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.86%)
HUMNL 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (6.33%)
JSCL 15.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 31.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.86%)
KEL 3.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 2.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.45%)
MLCF 35.45 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.46%)
NETSOL 92.28 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.78%)
PACE 3.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.58%)
PAEL 21.21 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.43%)
PIBTL 7.29 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.1%)
POWER 6.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.47%)
PRL 12.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.67%)
PTC 8.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.93%)
SILK 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
SNGP 33.96 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.31%)
TELE 15.79 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.19%)
TRG 106.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 25.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.27%)
WTL 2.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.14%)
BR100 4,509 Increased By 34.9 (0.78%)
BR30 18,515 Increased By 168 (0.92%)
KSE100 43,901 Increased By 169.5 (0.39%)
KSE30 17,298 Increased By 83.9 (0.49%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,872
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,291,108
26024hr
Sindh
479,090
Punjab
444,164
Balochistan
33,551
Islamabad
108,259
KPK
180,976
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 19, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

UN chief on 'solidarity' visit to crisis-hit Lebanon

AFP 19 Dec 2021

BEIRUT: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres arrived in Beirut on Sunday on a "solidarity" trip to Lebanon as the country remains in the throes of a crippling financial crisis.

"If there is a word to characterise my visit, that word is solidarity," Guterres said in a statement upon arrival.

He had previously called on Lebanese officials to unite to find solutions to the country's dire economic crisis, dubbed by the World Bank as among the planet's worst since the 1850s.

"The divisions among political leaders in Lebanon have paralysed the institutions," Guterres told reporters Thursday at the UN headquarters in New York.

This makes it impossible "to reach agreement with IMF... to launch effective economic programmes, and to create the conditions for the country to initiate the recovery," he added.

Lebanese leaders do not have "the right to be divided in a moment of such dramatic crisis".

Around 80 percent of Lebanon's population is estimated to be living under the poverty line.

Cabinet has failed to meet since mid-October due to infighting, in particular over the judge charged with investigating the catastrophic August 2020 explosion at Beirut's port that killed at least 215 people, injured thousands and devastated swathes of the capital.

Guterres is set to visit the blast site on Monday, holding a minute's silence for the victims.

He is scheduled to meet with President Michel Aoun on Sunday, as well as with other high-level officials, religious leaders and representatives of civil society organisations before his departure on Wednesday.

He will also visit the impoverished northern city of Tripoli and the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) in the country's south.

Antonio Guterres UN chief solidarity

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

UN chief on 'solidarity' visit to crisis-hit Lebanon

Two killed, four injured in Bajaur suicide blast

Vote-count begins in violence-marred LG polls in KP

Pakistan qualify for Asian Hockey Champions Trophy semis

Shibli Faraz’s vehicle reportedly attacked in Darra Adam Khel

Foreign ministers of Iran and Malaysia call on PM Imran

Russia ready to 'fight' for space tourism supremacy

UAE ends cinema censorship, introduces 21+ rating

CNN closes US offices to most workers as COVID-19 cases spike: memo

Floods in Malaysia displace more than 30,000 people

Why is FIFA proposing a biennial World Cup?

Read more stories