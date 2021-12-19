Shershah incident: HBL expresses deep sorrow

KARACHI: HBL has expressed sympathies with the bereaved families of the Shershah incident. An unfortunate incident, involving an explosion, took place at HBL branch in Sher Shah, Karachi on Saturday afternoon. The explosion has damaged the branch and there have been injuries and casualties.

HBL spokesperson Ali Habib in a statement said the management is closely monitoring the situation under the guidance of the authorities and the cause and nature of explosion is being determined by the authorities. “Our sympathies are with the bereaved families”, he said.

He also mentioned that HBL was not only tenant in the building and the building had a number of other tenants as well.

Currently, the focus of the Bank is to work closely with the authorities in facilitating all rescue and relief efforts and provide support to the families of the affected. More information will be shared, as the details become available, he said. “Our main concern is the safety of our customers and our staff and we continue to serve our customers across Karachi and rest of the country,” he added.

