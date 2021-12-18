General Tyre of Pakistan rechristened as Ghandhara Tyre

KARACHI: The name of General Tyre and Rubber Company of Pakistan Limited has been changed to Ghandhara Tyre and Rubber Company Limited.

According to material information sent to Pakistan Stock Exchange on Friday, the certificate of change of the Company’s name has been issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP).

“As mandated by law, both names, ie, ‘Ghandhara Tyre and Rubber Company Limited’ and ‘The General Tyre and Rubber Company of Pakistan Limited’ shall be collectively used by the company for some time and the latter name will gradually be phased out,” the information said.

The company’s agreement and arrangements with its technical partner, ie, Continental AG, bankers, other creditors, suppliers and other business affiliates are intact and would remain in full force and effect, it added.

“This change in the company’s name is part of the overall brand transformation strategy of the company, ie, ‘GTR’ and does not affect the principal line of business, in any manner, whatsoever.”

