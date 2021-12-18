ANL 12.76 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.08%)
ICoast dockers strike paralyzes Abidjan port

AFP 18 Dec 2021

ABIDJAN: A strike by dockers paralyzed the port of Abidjan on Friday, the main facility through which Ivory Coast’s imports and exports pass, as workers demanded improvements to labour conditions, a trade union leader told AFP.

“The strike started at midnight at Ivory Coast’s two ports,” said dockers’ spokesman Jonas Yapi, confirming that the country’s second port in San Pedro was also on strike.

Yapi said the dockers were demanding the implementation of a government decree adopted in January 2019 improving their labour conditions.

“It’s been nearly three years since that decree was signed but it has never been implemented,” said Yapi.

Certain dockers have commented in local media that they earn 25,000 CFA francs (38 euros) per month.

The management of the port of Abidjan did not respond to calls but sent a message earlier Friday saying it was in talks with union leaders.

The port of Abidjan handles 90 percent of Ivory Coast’s foreign trade and is also an important trade route for nearby countries that don’t have direct maritime access like Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso.

ICoast dockers strike Abidjan port

