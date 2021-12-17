ANL 12.72 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.76%)
ASC 13.44 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (5.41%)
ASL 14.06 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (4.93%)
BOP 8.57 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.82%)
BYCO 6.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.03%)
FCCL 18.25 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.47%)
FFBL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.66%)
FFL 9.16 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.55%)
FNEL 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.16%)
GGGL 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.9%)
GGL 25.20 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (4.13%)
HUMNL 6.46 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (7.67%)
JSCL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.96%)
KAPCO 31.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.77%)
KEL 3.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.63%)
MDTL 2.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.81%)
MLCF 35.40 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.31%)
NETSOL 92.10 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.58%)
PACE 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.16%)
PAEL 21.01 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.48%)
PIBTL 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.82%)
POWER 6.43 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
PRL 12.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.75%)
PTC 8.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.93%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 34.32 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.39%)
TELE 16.05 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.84%)
TRG 106.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.28%)
UNITY 26.09 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.72%)
WTL 2.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,509 Increased By 35 (0.78%)
BR30 18,580 Increased By 233.2 (1.27%)
KSE100 43,910 Increased By 178.5 (0.41%)
KSE30 17,287 Increased By 72.6 (0.42%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,863
1424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,290,491
27724hr
Sindh
478,717
Punjab
444,074
Balochistan
33,540
Islamabad
108,215
KPK
180,887
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 17, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

South Africa to donate 2mn J&J COVID-19 shots to African countries

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa said on Friday it would donate roughly 2 million doses of Johnson & Johnson's ...
Reuters 17 Dec 2021

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa said on Friday it would donate roughly 2 million doses of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine to other African countries.

The shots will be made available over the next year through a medical supplies platform set up by the African Union (AU).

"This donation embodies South Africa's solidarity with our brothers and sisters on the continent with whom we are united in fighting an unprecedented threat to public health and economic prosperity," the South African government said in a joint statement with an AU vaccine task team.

AU COVID-19 envoy Strive Masiyiwa said the 2,030,400 donated doses would be distributed to the lowest-income countries as quickly as possible.

EU regulator says J&J Covid vaccine can be used as booster

South Africa has fully vaccinated about 38% of adults, more than in many other African countries but well short of the government's year-end target. It recently delayed some vaccine deliveries due to oversupply as the pace of inoculations slowed.

South Africa Johnson & Johnson MENA Covid19 Vaccine African Union

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

South Africa to donate 2mn J&J COVID-19 shots to African countries

Textile, auto policies approved by ECC

Govt all set to increase power base tariff

BoE hikes, ECB rolls slow as pandemic exits diverge

Tax Laws (Fourth) Amendment Bill, 2021: Nearly Rs350bn sales tax to be imposed, FBR tells Tarin

Goldman Sachs expects oil demand to hit record levels in 2022, 2023

27 feared dead in building fire in Japan's Osaka

Gwadar protesters end sit-in

Biden warns of 'winter of death' for unvaccinated as Omicron spreads

Martyred APS children ‘I will never let the survivors and parents down’: PM

CNG sector to remain shut till Feb 15: Gas load-shedding management plan approved

Read more stories