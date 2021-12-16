ANL 12.50 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.63%)
ASC 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.85%)
ASL 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-4.96%)
BOP 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.7%)
BYCO 6.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.63%)
FCCL 17.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-5.17%)
FFBL 23.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-3.53%)
FFL 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-5.05%)
FNEL 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-5.03%)
GGGL 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.14%)
GGL 24.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-4.31%)
HUMNL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.44%)
JSCL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
KAPCO 31.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.2%)
KEL 3.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-4.19%)
MDTL 2.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 34.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-4.95%)
NETSOL 91.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.42%)
PACE 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.31%)
PAEL 20.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.88%)
PIBTL 7.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.38%)
POWER 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.46%)
PRL 12.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-3.69%)
PTC 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.37%)
SILK 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.86%)
SNGP 33.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-4.64%)
TELE 15.76 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (6.63%)
TRG 106.40 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (2.6%)
UNITY 25.65 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (4.61%)
WTL 2.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.36%)
BR100 4,474 Decreased By -74.2 (-1.63%)
BR30 18,347 Decreased By -251 (-1.35%)
KSE100 43,731 Decreased By -635.7 (-1.43%)
KSE30 17,214 Decreased By -258.6 (-1.48%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,849
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,290,214
30124hr
Sindh
478,564
Punjab
444,032
Balochistan
33,540
Islamabad
108,198
KPK
180,825
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Against USD: Pakistan's rupee stable in inter-bank market

Recorder Report 16 Dec 2021

Pakistan's rupee remained unchanged against the US dollar, staying near the 178-mark in the inter-bank market on Thursday.

As per the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the PKR closed at 177.98 against the USD. This remains the weakest closing level for the rupee against the US dollar in the inter-bank market.

On Monday, the PKR had closed at the then-record low of 177.89 against the USD before gaining a meagre one paisa on Tuesday.

Cumulatively, the rupee has depreciated over 11% CYTD and 13% on a FYTD basis against the US dollar.

“The rising trade deficit is a major concern, as the outflow of dollars is adding pressure on the local currency,” Malik Bostan, President Pakistan Forex Association of Pakistan, told Business Recorder.

The currency dealer added that imports are rising, whereas the remittance flows are declining on monthly basis, which is increasing the current account deficit.

Against USD: Pakistan's rupee hits new record low

Pakistan’s trade deficit widened by 111.74% to $20.590 billion during the first five months (July-November) of the current fiscal year 2021-22 as compared to $9.724 billion during the same period of 2020-21.

Meanwhile, inflows of home remittances declined by 6.5% on monthly basis in November 2021 over October 2021, as the country received $2.352 billion of inflows during November 2021 against $2.517 billion in October 2021.

Bostan added that despite a staff-level agreement between the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the government authorities, there are conditions that need to be met before the international lender disburses $1 billion to Pakistan.

The agreement is subject to approval by the IMF’s Executive Board, which would make available Special Drawing Rights (SDR) 750 million (about US$1,059 million), bringing total disbursements under the EFF to about $3,027 million and helping unlock significant funding from bilateral and multilateral partners.

He said exporters are buying dollars from the black market at high rates and are showing as dollars received from goods sold to Afghanistan.

MPC currency Dollar rate Exchange rate PKR VS USD RUPEE RATES

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Against USD: Pakistan's rupee stable in inter-bank market

Skardu International Airport to enhance tourism in GB: PM

Momentum fizzles out as KSE-100 decreases 636 points

3rd Pakistan-West Indies T20I to be played as scheduled: PCB

Bani Gala expenses: Govt to file defamation case against Justice Wajihuddin

Christchurch attack: Pakistan-origin Dr Naeem gets NZ’s highest bravery award

'Misreported': Shabbar Zaidi’s ‘Pakistan is bankrupt’ statement stirs controversy

Japanese ambassador calls on COAS

Turkish lira blows through 15 to dollar ahead of rate decision

Record 488 journalists imprisoned, 46 killed in 2021: RSF

Read more stories