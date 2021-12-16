ANL 12.40 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.81%)
ASC 12.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.77%)
ASL 13.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.26%)
BOP 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
BYCO 6.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.94%)
FCCL 17.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-5.22%)
FFBL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.34%)
FFL 9.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.53%)
FNEL 9.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.7%)
GGGL 14.58 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.83%)
GGL 24.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.53%)
HUMNL 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.14%)
JSCL 15.55 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.97%)
KAPCO 31.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.45%)
KEL 3.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.9%)
MDTL 2.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.71%)
MLCF 34.93 Decreased By ▼ -1.47 (-4.04%)
NETSOL 92.44 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.52%)
PACE 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.31%)
PAEL 21.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.53%)
PIBTL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.57%)
POWER 6.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-4.36%)
PRL 12.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.46%)
PTC 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.69%)
SILK 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.72%)
SNGP 34.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.84%)
TELE 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (4.87%)
TRG 109.85 Increased By ▲ 6.15 (5.93%)
UNITY 25.60 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (4.4%)
WTL 2.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.91%)
BR100 4,508 Decreased By -40.7 (-0.89%)
BR30 18,592 Decreased By -5.6 (-0.03%)
KSE100 43,886 Decreased By -480.9 (-1.08%)
KSE30 17,314 Decreased By -159.3 (-0.91%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,849
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,290,214
30124hr
Sindh
478,564
Punjab
444,032
Balochistan
33,540
Islamabad
108,198
KPK
180,825
Dutch unemployment rate at lowest in 18 years

Reuters 16 Dec 2021

Dutch Statistics Office CBS said on Thursday that the unemployment rate in the Netherlands for November was 2.7% of the workforce, the lowest monthly figure since the start of the survey in 2003.

In the last three months the number of Dutch unemployed fell by an average of 17,000 people per month, reaching 251,000 in November, CBS said in a statement.

At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, unemployment in the Netherlands rose fast, with a peak of 4.6% in August 2020, but from November 2020 to March 2021, unemployment fell again rapidly, CBS said.

Dutch Statistics Office CBS Dutch unemployment rate

