‘Dead’ capital to be used for earning revenues: PM

NNI Updated 16 Dec 2021

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan says the government has initiated utilizing dead capital for earning revenues.

He was chairing a meeting regarding Ravi Urban Development Authority and Central Business District Lahore projects in Islamabad on Wednesday.

The Prime Minister said Central Business District and Ravi Urban Development Authority projects are important for future of Lahore and the country. He said environment friendly material including smart trees, blue roads, energy efficient construction materials be used in Central Business District Lahore.

The Prime Minister said development projects are for improving socio-economic conditions of the common man. He said green urbanization will help in reducing the adverse impacts of pollution and these models should be replicated in other cities of the country.

PM underscores need for bringing peace in people’s lives

Imran Khan said development of green spaces in new plans and preservation in existing urban areas is necessary for mitigating impacts of pollution including smog.

He directed Punjab Government to take strict legal action against elements involved in illegal encroachments and illegal housing societies. He also directed to expedite process of lands’ transfer for RUDA and CBD projects.

The Prime Minister also emphasized that urban development projects are being initiated for attracting investments and should not be criticized and hindered for political reasons.

