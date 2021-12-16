Madaris undergoing ‘transformational’ change

ISLAMABAD: The Islamic schools (Madaris) in Pakistan are undergoing a transformational change, and while this appears to be a good omen, it is also a growing feeling among them that they have to carve out a revamped identity while staying firmly connected to their academic traditions and societal roots.

This not only calls for devising an extraordinary strategy, but also accentuates the importance of reinforced unity in a bid to play down any divisions or rifts.

These views were exchanged at a seminar co-organized by the Council of Islamic Ideology (CII), Institute of Policy Studies (IPS), Islamabad and Darul Ilm-wal-Tehqeeq, Karachi on Wednesday. The session also featured launch of the latest publication on the subject by eminent Islamic scholar Dr Syed Aziz ur Rahman titled ‘Deeni Madaris Badalte Hue Zamane Mai’.

The session held at CII was graced as chief guest by Barrister Zafarullah Khan whereas the other speakers included Chairman CII Dr Qibla Ayaz, Vice Chairman IPS Ambassador Syed Abrar Hussain (r), Dr Nazir Ahmed Vaid, renowned social activist and member, IPS-National Academic Council, Dr Syed Aziz ur Rahman and Dr Ikram ul Haq Yasin, secretary, CII.

