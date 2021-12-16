ANL 12.18 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (8.85%)
PIA transports 15m doses of Sinovac vaccines from China

APP 16 Dec 2021

BEIJING: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has transported fresh consignments of 15 million doses of Sinovac Covid-19 vaccines by five special flights from the Capital International Airport Beijing to Islamabad, PIA Country Manager, Qadir Bux Sangi said on Wednesday.

The national flag carrier launched special flights PAK-6852, PAK-6853, PK-6856, PK-6857 and PK-6858 respectively and airlifted fresh consignments of Sinovac vaccine from December 10 to December 15, he said.

He informed that a PIA special flight PK-6858 carrying three million doses of Sinovac Covid-19 vaccines left the Chinese capital here for Islamabad.

Last week, Pakistan Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque had thanked China for standing by Pakistan during testing times, including the fight against COVID-19.

The vaccine campaign which is going [on] in Pakistan, the 90 percent of it is being done through vaccines provided by China, he said.

In a recent statement, a Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson remarked that the China-Pakistan joint fight against Covid-19 pandemic had achieved a positive progress and set a good example for the world.

PIA covid vaccine Sinovac vaccines Qadir Bux Sangi

