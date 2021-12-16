ANL 12.18 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (8.85%)
ASC 12.99 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (6.48%)
ASL 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (6.09%)
BOP 8.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.71%)
BYCO 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (11.67%)
FCCL 18.78 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (7.81%)
FFBL 24.37 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.83%)
FFL 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (5.67%)
FNEL 9.74 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (10.31%)
GGGL 14.46 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (7.11%)
GGL 25.29 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (7.12%)
HUMNL 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (10.61%)
JSCL 15.25 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (7.17%)
KAPCO 31.75 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.58%)
KEL 3.34 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (5.7%)
MDTL 2.21 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (8.33%)
MLCF 36.40 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (7.06%)
NETSOL 91.96 Increased By ▲ 6.41 (7.49%)
PACE 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (13.26%)
PAEL 21.53 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (7.65%)
PIBTL 7.39 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (5.57%)
POWER 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (9.38%)
PRL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (8.33%)
PTC 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (5.83%)
SILK 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.45%)
SNGP 35.15 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.48%)
TELE 14.78 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (7.41%)
TRG 103.70 Increased By ▲ 7.23 (7.49%)
UNITY 24.52 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (7.07%)
WTL 2.20 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (22.22%)
BR100 4,548 Increased By 142.6 (3.24%)
BR30 18,598 Increased By 1154.8 (6.62%)
KSE100 44,367 Increased By 1120.2 (2.59%)
KSE30 17,473 Increased By 428.1 (2.51%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,843
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,289,913
37024hr
Sindh
478,412
Punjab
443,985
Balochistan
33,539
Islamabad
108,172
KPK
180,760
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Zakir Mahmood named chairman of AKU’s Board of Trustees

Press Release 16 Dec 2021

KARACHI: Zakir Mahmood, the former president of Habib Bank Limited, Pakistan’s largest bank, has been appointed Chairman of the Aga Khan University’s Board of Trustees by the University’s Chancellor, His Highness the Aga Khan.

In his message to the Trustees of the University, His Highness the Aga Khan mentioned that, “Mahmood will bring to the Chair his profound experience in senior leadership roles, his extensive acumen in international institutional development and his thorough understanding of governance structures.”

Mahmood succeeds the distinguished Dr Haile Debas, former Chancellor of the University of California, San Francisco.

Mahmood received his BE Engineering from NED University in Karachi and MBA and MS Engineering from the University of California, Los Angeles.

In 2005, the Government of Pakistan honoured Mahmood with the prestigious Sitara-e-Imtiaz Award.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Habib Bank Limited Zakir Mahmood AKU’s Board of Trustees

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

Comments are closed.

Zakir Mahmood named chairman of AKU’s Board of Trustees

NOCs not needed for setting up or expanding certain units: SME policy envisages Rs10m guarantee-free loan

Changes in $ rate, CPI and fuel mix: Circular debt management plan recalibrated

IMF projects gross debt at 83.4pc of GDP

China: PM’s intervention sought to enhance rice quota allocation

Govt decides to slash prices of POL products

Fed sees three interest rate hikes in 2022

PM ranked 17th ‘most admired man’ in world

PM, Sanjrani discuss Gwadar sit-in

WB indicates $225m for ‘digital economy’ project

‘Dead’ capital to be used for earning revenues: PM

Read more stories