Zakir Mahmood named chairman of AKU’s Board of Trustees

KARACHI: Zakir Mahmood, the former president of Habib Bank Limited, Pakistan’s largest bank, has been appointed Chairman of the Aga Khan University’s Board of Trustees by the University’s Chancellor, His Highness the Aga Khan.

In his message to the Trustees of the University, His Highness the Aga Khan mentioned that, “Mahmood will bring to the Chair his profound experience in senior leadership roles, his extensive acumen in international institutional development and his thorough understanding of governance structures.”

Mahmood succeeds the distinguished Dr Haile Debas, former Chancellor of the University of California, San Francisco.

Mahmood received his BE Engineering from NED University in Karachi and MBA and MS Engineering from the University of California, Los Angeles.

In 2005, the Government of Pakistan honoured Mahmood with the prestigious Sitara-e-Imtiaz Award.

