Ehsaas programme: President urges people to avail benefits

Recorder Report 16 Dec 2021

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi, on Wednesday, urged people to avail benefits from 20 different components of the Ehsaas programme especially, Ehsaas Rashan Riayat programme offering daily use items on subsidised prices.

Talking to media during his visit to One-Window Ehsaas Center, here on Wednesday, the president said people needed to be told about the various components of the Ehsaas programme, which was a very comprehensive programme befitting a large segment of the population.

The government gave much-needed financial assistance through the Ehsaas Kafalat programme during the coronavirus pandemic, he recalled. At present, under the Ehsaas programme, students were given scholarships and stipends, he added.

The president urged politicians to understand the scope of the programme and guide people on how to avail benefits from the different segments of the Ehsaas programme.

He said people were getting essential items on controlled prices from the Utility Stores because of the subsidies provided by the government.

The president visited various sections of the Ehsaas center and inquired about the facilities being offered to the people.

Earlier, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection Dr Sania Nishtar briefed the president about various aspects of the programme.

Senator Dr Sania Nishtar told about the One Stop Shop operations of Ehsaas, which integrate all benefits and services for 14 different target groups in one space.

Secretary Ismat Tahira, DG Khalid Siddique, DG Naveed Akbar, DG Meer Anwar, and other senior officials of Ehsaas were also present on the occasion.

At the center, the president took stock of the wide ranging One-Window Ehsaas services and met with beneficiaries. He was also informed that with all Ehsaas benefits and services in one space, One-Window Ehsaas Center resourcefully facilitates Ehsaas recipients who previously had to go to many offices to get their problems fixed. “It is heartening to see that all Ehsaas services can be accessed at this facility in a well-coordinated manner, and this is the real demonstration of a welfare state,” said the president. He highly commended the integration of all Ehsaas services and facilities under one roof and lauded that for the first time in Pakistan, a single window service has been developed to serve those in need. He also congratulated Dr Sania and Ehsaas team for running a multitude of Ehsaas programmes with utmost integrity and transparency.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

