ANL 12.18 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (8.85%)
ASC 12.99 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (6.48%)
ASL 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (6.09%)
BOP 8.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.71%)
BYCO 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (11.67%)
FCCL 18.78 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (7.81%)
FFBL 24.37 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.83%)
FFL 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (5.67%)
FNEL 9.74 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (10.31%)
GGGL 14.46 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (7.11%)
GGL 25.29 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (7.12%)
HUMNL 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (10.61%)
JSCL 15.25 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (7.17%)
KAPCO 31.75 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.58%)
KEL 3.34 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (5.7%)
MDTL 2.21 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (8.33%)
MLCF 36.40 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (7.06%)
NETSOL 91.96 Increased By ▲ 6.41 (7.49%)
PACE 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (13.26%)
PAEL 21.53 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (7.65%)
PIBTL 7.39 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (5.57%)
POWER 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (9.38%)
PRL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (8.33%)
PTC 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (5.83%)
SILK 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.45%)
SNGP 35.15 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.48%)
TELE 14.78 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (7.41%)
TRG 103.70 Increased By ▲ 7.23 (7.49%)
UNITY 24.52 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (7.07%)
WTL 2.20 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (22.22%)
BR100 4,548 Increased By 142.6 (3.24%)
BR30 18,598 Increased By 1154.8 (6.62%)
KSE100 44,367 Increased By 1120.2 (2.59%)
KSE30 17,473 Increased By 428.1 (2.51%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,843
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,289,913
37024hr
Sindh
478,412
Punjab
443,985
Balochistan
33,539
Islamabad
108,172
KPK
180,760
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 15, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Kenya detects first cases of Omicron variant

AFP 15 Dec 2021

NAIROBI: Kenya has detected its first three cases of the Omicron variant of Covid-19, the country's health minister said on Wednesday.

"We have at least three cases so far, and have a lot of other samples that we are sequencing," said Mutahi Kagwe.

He said Omicron was detected among travellers -- two Kenyan and one South African -- at airports, but did not specify when and where in Kenya the cases were detected.

Kagwe said those hospitalised with Covid-19 in Kenya were still suffering from the Delta variant of the disease, but cases of Omicron were expected to quickly rise.

"It is just a matter of time before Omicron becomes the dominant variant," he told reporters in Mombasa.

The East African country has seen a surge in Covid infections in recent days after a lull lasting several months.

On Tuesday, the health ministry said the number of tests returning positive results stood at 11.5 percent -- a roughly ten-fold rise on a week earlier.

South Africa to offer vaccine boosters as Omicron spreads

Kagwe ruled out taking "knee-jerk reactions" in response to the Omicron detection, saying any measures taken would be based on science.

"From where we sit, variants will come and variants will go...the decisions we make as a government in order to protect our people must also be measured and calculated," he said.

The WHO warned Tuesday that the variant was spreading at an unprecedented rate and urged countries to act swiftly to rein in transmission and protect their health systems.

Since the new, heavily-mutated variant was first detected in southern Africa last month, it has been reported in 77 countries, according to the WHO.

Early data suggests it can be resistant to vaccines and is more transmissible than the Delta variant, which was first identified in India and accounts for the bulk of the world's coronavirus cases.

Kenya has fully vaccinated only 3.27 million people, or 12 percent of the adult population, according to official figures.

The government hoped to vaccinate 10 million people by Christmas, and 27 million by the end of 2022.

This week, the High Court in Nairobi struck down a government order to prevent unvaccinated Kenyans from accessing services and entering public places such as national parks, bars and restaurants.

In total, the country has recorded 256,815 cases of Covid-19, of which 5,349 have been fatal.

Kenya COVID 19 Omicron Omicron cases

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Kenya detects first cases of Omicron variant

Govt approves SME policy with incentives to boost growth

Winter vacations to start from January: NCOC

PM to chair meeting on Afghanistan today

Against USD: Pakistan's rupee hits new record low

Never gave a penny for the household expenses of Bani Gala: Jahangir Tareen

Karachi-based startup Krave Mart grabs $6mn in early funding

India's Kohli says given 90 minutes notice of sacking

Govt decides to deregulate gas sector

MoC opposes hike in duties on imported vehicles

FBR reviews draft bill on withdrawal of ST exemptions

Read more stories