ANL 12.18 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (8.85%)
ASC 12.99 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (6.48%)
ASL 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (6.09%)
BOP 8.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.71%)
BYCO 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (11.67%)
FCCL 18.78 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (7.81%)
FFBL 24.37 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.83%)
FFL 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (5.67%)
FNEL 9.74 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (10.31%)
GGGL 14.46 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (7.11%)
GGL 25.29 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (7.12%)
HUMNL 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (10.61%)
JSCL 15.25 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (7.17%)
KAPCO 31.75 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.58%)
KEL 3.34 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (5.7%)
MDTL 2.21 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (8.33%)
MLCF 36.40 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (7.06%)
NETSOL 91.96 Increased By ▲ 6.41 (7.49%)
PACE 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (13.26%)
PAEL 21.53 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (7.65%)
PIBTL 7.39 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (5.57%)
POWER 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (9.38%)
PRL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (8.33%)
PTC 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (5.83%)
SILK 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.45%)
SNGP 35.15 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.48%)
TELE 14.78 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (7.41%)
TRG 103.70 Increased By ▲ 7.23 (7.49%)
UNITY 24.52 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (7.07%)
WTL 2.20 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (22.22%)
BR100 4,548 Increased By 142.6 (3.24%)
BR30 18,598 Increased By 1154.8 (6.62%)
KSE100 44,367 Increased By 1120.2 (2.59%)
KSE30 17,473 Increased By 428.1 (2.51%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,843
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,289,913
37024hr
Sindh
478,412
Punjab
443,985
Balochistan
33,539
Islamabad
108,172
KPK
180,760
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 15, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Italy's Draghi says EU must ask Russia to reduce tensions with Ukraine

Reuters 15 Dec 2021

ROME: The European Union must ask Russia to urgently reduce tensions with Ukraine when EU leaders meet in Brussels on Thursday, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said.

Addressing the Italian Chamber of Deputies before this week's EU summit, Draghi said the bloc "must unanimously renew its support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine."

Ukraine accuses Russia of massing around 100,000 troops in preparation for a possible military offensive, raising fears that a simmering conflict in Ukraine's eastern Donbass region could erupt into open war between the neighbours.

Draghi said the EU must also "unequivocally express itself against the use of migrants by the Belarusian regime".

Thousands of migrants are stuck on the EU's eastern frontier, in what the EU says is a crisis Minsk engineered by distributing Belarusian visas in the Middle East, flying them in and pushing them across the border.

"The intentional use of migrants for political aims is unacceptable," Draghi said in his speech to parliament.

In other remarks, Draghi said the emergence of the highly contagious Omicron coronavirus variant, first identified in Africa, showed that the EU must accelerate its efforts in supplying COVID-19 vaccines to poor countries.

Draghi also said he was certain Rome would meet all the policy objectives agreed with the EU for this year to obtain loans and grants from the bloc's Recovery Fund to help countries recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

With international energy prices continuing to rise, Draghi also said the government was ready to provide more funds if necessary to limit the increase in household energy bills.

His multi-party coalition has already stumped up some 4 billion euros ($4.51 billion) this year to cap gas and electricity bills and has committed a similar sum in 2022.

European Union Mario Draghi

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Italy's Draghi says EU must ask Russia to reduce tensions with Ukraine

Govt approves SME policy with incentives to boost growth

PM to chair meeting on Afghanistan today

Against USD: Pakistan's rupee hits new record low

Never gave a penny for the household expenses of Bani Gala: Jahangir Tareen

Karachi-based startup Krave Mart grabs $6mn in early funding

India's Kohli says given 90 minutes notice of sacking

Govt decides to deregulate gas sector

MoC opposes hike in duties on imported vehicles

FBR reviews draft bill on withdrawal of ST exemptions

ADB forecasts higher inflation

Read more stories