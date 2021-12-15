ANL 12.18 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (8.85%)
ASC 13.04 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (6.89%)
ASL 14.16 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (6.55%)
BOP 8.62 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.41%)
BYCO 6.73 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (12.17%)
FCCL 18.62 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (6.89%)
FFBL 24.80 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (4.64%)
FFL 9.63 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (7.12%)
FNEL 9.49 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (7.47%)
GGGL 14.46 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (7.11%)
GGL 25.33 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (7.29%)
HUMNL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (7.91%)
JSCL 15.25 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (7.17%)
KAPCO 31.85 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.91%)
KEL 3.25 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.85%)
MDTL 2.24 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (9.8%)
MLCF 36.51 Increased By ▲ 2.51 (7.38%)
NETSOL 91.96 Increased By ▲ 6.41 (7.49%)
PACE 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (10.95%)
PAEL 21.53 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (7.65%)
PIBTL 7.39 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (5.57%)
POWER 6.59 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (8.39%)
PRL 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (7.92%)
PTC 9.06 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (7.73%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.64%)
SNGP 35.40 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (3.21%)
TELE 14.74 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (7.12%)
TRG 103.70 Increased By ▲ 7.23 (7.49%)
UNITY 24.52 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (7.07%)
WTL 2.03 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (12.78%)
BR100 4,542 Increased By 136.6 (3.1%)
BR30 18,572 Increased By 1128.7 (6.47%)
KSE100 44,235 Increased By 988.3 (2.29%)
KSE30 17,423 Increased By 378.6 (2.22%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,843
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,289,913
37024hr
Sindh
478,412
Punjab
443,985
Balochistan
33,539
Islamabad
108,172
KPK
180,760
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 15, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

US looking at whether Myanmar treatment of Rohingya is genocide: Blinken

Reuters 15 Dec 2021

KUALA LUMPUR: Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday the United States was looking at what additional steps to take against Myanmar's junta and also "actively" looking at whether treatment of the Rohingya Muslim minority might constitute genocide.

He made the comments during a trip to Malaysia, where Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah said US President Joe Biden had invited members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations to a summit meeting and the invitation would be discussed by the bloc's foreign ministers on Jan. 19.

US preparing 'alternatives' in case Iran nuclear talks fail: Blinken

Antony Blinken Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

US looking at whether Myanmar treatment of Rohingya is genocide: Blinken

MoC opposes hike in duties on imported vehicles

ADB forecasts higher inflation

FBR reviews draft bill on withdrawal of ST exemptions

Karachi-based startup Krave Mart grabs $6mn in early funding

EAG suggests drastic change in tariff regime

UK inflation jumps to 10-year high of 5.1%

US crosses 800,000 Covid-19 deaths

Petroleum sector: SBP amends forex manual for remittance process

Haiti gas truck explosion kills 62, injures dozens

WHO sees unprecedented Omicron spread, 'probably' in most countries

Read more stories