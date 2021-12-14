ANL 11.19 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (10.25%)
ASC 12.20 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.83%)
ASL 13.29 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (4.98%)
BOP 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.19%)
BYCO 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (6.01%)
FCCL 17.42 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.47%)
FFBL 23.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (3.04%)
FFL 8.99 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (6.39%)
FNEL 8.83 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (13.35%)
GGGL 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (5.88%)
GGL 23.61 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (6.4%)
HUMNL 5.56 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.96%)
JSCL 14.23 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (3.87%)
KAPCO 30.95 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.28%)
KEL 3.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.94%)
MDTL 2.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2%)
MLCF 34.00 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (6.25%)
NETSOL 85.55 Increased By ▲ 6.15 (7.75%)
PACE 3.47 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (4.83%)
PAEL 20.00 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (3.84%)
PIBTL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
POWER 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.83%)
PRL 12.00 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (6.1%)
PTC 8.41 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.36%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.85%)
SNGP 34.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-6.03%)
TELE 13.76 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (4.72%)
TRG 96.47 Increased By ▲ 7.20 (8.07%)
UNITY 22.90 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (6.26%)
WTL 1.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (5.88%)
BR100 4,406 Increased By 69.2 (1.59%)
BR30 17,443 Increased By 691.1 (4.13%)
KSE100 43,247 Increased By 370.3 (0.86%)
KSE30 17,045 Increased By 365.3 (2.19%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,839
324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,289,543
25024hr
Sindh
478,173
Punjab
443,937
Balochistan
33,536
Islamabad
108,146
KPK
180,710
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 14, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Eurozone markets flatten before rate calls

AFP Updated 14 Dec 2021

LONDON: Eurozone stock markets ran out of steam Tuesday before key interest rate decisions this week, although UK shares were buoyed by upbeat labour market data.

In early afternoon deals, both Frankfurt and Paris stocks flatlined, reversing earlier gains, but London pushed 0.4 percent higher approaching midday.

World oil prices retreated on fears over the effect on demand of the surge in new coronavirus infections, after rebounding sharply last week.

Central bank policymakers are battling soaring inflation that has largely been fuelled by runaway energy costs.

At the same time, however, many investors fear that the Omicron variant could throw the global recovery into jeopardy.

"Investors should expect stock markets to be volatile in remaining days of the week as central banks of massive economies like the United States, Europe, and England are expected to communicate their monetary policies," said AvaTrade analyst Naeem Aslam.

The US Federal Reserve is scheduled to announce its latest interest-rate decision on Wednesday, and could deliver a strong signal for rate hikes in 2022.

That will be followed by both the European Central Bank (ECB) and the Bank of England on Thursday.

Elsewhere Tuesday, Asian shares fell as investors eyed the Omicron coronavirus variant and woes in the Chinese property market.

After last week's strong performance, stocks have stumbled this week as Britain became the latest country to boost its response to the Omicron strain and China reported its first case -- which many fear could throw the global recovery into jeopardy.

Travel stocks push European shares lower

Tracking those fears, Tokyo declined, as did Seoul and Sydney.

Hong Kong and Shanghai both closed with losses, dragged down by continued woes in the Chinese housing market sparked by the spectacular fall from grace of property giant Evergrande.

Developer Shimao became the latest firm to be pulled into the dragnet Tuesday as its share price plunged to its lowest level in a decade.

And Monday's decision by Chinese start-up SenseTime to postpone a $767 million initial public offering in Hong Kong also spooked markets, highlighting the risks investors face from competing sanctions as relations between Washington and Beijing sour.

Coronavirus fears have continued to plague investors, with the Asian Development Bank (ADB) warning that the Omicron variant could have a "substantial" economic impact as it trimmed its 2021 and 2022 growth forecasts for developing Asia.

Key figures around 1130 GMT

London - FTSE 100: UP 0.4 percent at 7,262.62 points

Frankfurt - DAX: FLAT at 15,617.68

Paris - CAC 40: FLAT at 6,944.12

EURO STOXX 50: UP 0.1 percent at 4,185.10

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: DOWN 0.7 percent at 28,432.64 (close)

Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: DOWN 1.3 percent at 23,635.95 (close)

Shanghai - Composite: DOWN 0.5 percent at 3,661.53 (close)

New York - Dow: DOWN 0.9 percent at 35,650.95 (close)

Euro/dollar: UP at $1.1303 from $1.1284 Monday

Pound/dollar: UP at $1.3222 from $1.3217

Euro/pound: DOWN at 85.48 pence from 85.38 pence

Dollar/yen: UP at 113.56 from 113.54 yen

Brent North Sea crude: DOWN 0.3 percent at $74.17 per barrel

West Texas Intermediate: DOWN 0.3 percent at $71.07

European stocks World oil prices

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Eurozone markets flatten before rate calls

Ministers will hold talks with Gwadar protesters: Fawad Chaudhry

Pakistan wants relation with US that is in sync with our changed priority: Qureshi

Widening trade gap Pakistan's biggest economic concern: Younus Dagha

Against USD: Pakistan's rupee stable ahead of MPC announcement

Oil edges up towards $75, Omicron concerns dominate

Afghanistan to host Pakistan for three ODIs in early 2023

Pakistan issues visas to Indians to visit Shree Katas Raj Temple in Punjab

Stocks stage rally, KSE-100 up 370 points

UN says Taliban behind at least 72 extrajudicial killings in Afghanistan

Month-on-month: Pakistan's overall auto sales decline 11% in November

Read more stories