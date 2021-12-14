ANL 11.19 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (10.25%)
ASC 12.20 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.83%)
ASL 13.29 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (4.98%)
BOP 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.19%)
BYCO 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (6.01%)
FCCL 17.42 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.47%)
FFBL 23.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (3.04%)
FFL 8.99 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (6.39%)
FNEL 8.83 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (13.35%)
GGGL 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (5.88%)
GGL 23.61 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (6.4%)
HUMNL 5.56 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.96%)
JSCL 14.23 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (3.87%)
KAPCO 30.95 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.28%)
KEL 3.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.94%)
MDTL 2.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2%)
MLCF 34.00 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (6.25%)
NETSOL 85.55 Increased By ▲ 6.15 (7.75%)
PACE 3.47 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (4.83%)
PAEL 20.00 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (3.84%)
PIBTL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
POWER 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.83%)
PRL 12.00 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (6.1%)
PTC 8.41 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.36%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.85%)
SNGP 34.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-6.03%)
TELE 13.76 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (4.72%)
TRG 96.47 Increased By ▲ 7.20 (8.07%)
UNITY 22.90 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (6.26%)
WTL 1.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (5.88%)
BR100 4,406 Increased By 69.2 (1.59%)
BR30 17,443 Increased By 691.1 (4.13%)
KSE100 43,247 Increased By 370.3 (0.86%)
KSE30 17,045 Increased By 365.3 (2.19%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,839
324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,289,543
25024hr
Sindh
478,173
Punjab
443,937
Balochistan
33,536
Islamabad
108,146
KPK
180,710
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 14, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Russia admits WHO yet to approve Sputnik jab over lack of data

AFP Updated 14 Dec 2021

MOSCOW: Russia on Tuesday admitted that its homegrown Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine had not yet been approved by the World Health Organization because Russian authorities had not provided enough data.

In August last year, Sputnik V became the world's first approved coronavirus vaccine, when Russian authorities gave it the green light for domestic use ahead of large-scale clinical trials.

"We still haven't provided certain information that needs to be provided for certification because we had a different understanding of what information it had to be and how it should be provided," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"We have different standards."

But Peskov said Russia is "gradually, let's say, adapting to these requirements."

While officials sparked concerns over the fast-track process, the jab was since declared safe and more than 90 percent effective in a report published by leading medical journal The Lancet.

But neither the US nor EU medicines watchdogs have so far granted authorisation for Sputnik V, which has been used in Russia and a host of other countries since late last year.

Russia's Sputnik V vaccine shows 96.3% COVID-19 efficacy in Belarus

The WHO last month said it had restarted the certification process that could grant emergency authorisation for Sputnik V after delaying the process for several months but said it still needed "the full dossier on Sputnik".

At home, Russian authorities have faced a vaccine-sceptic population that has seen just 42 percent of Russians fully inoculated.

A Twitter account associated with jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny on Tuesday blamed the delayed WHO certification process on the Russian authorities and said that it had contributed to vaccine-scepticism at home.

"People are dying and they are sorting through paper," the account tweeted.

The WHO has so far granted emergency authorisations to Covid-19 shots Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca, Johnson&Johnson, Sinopharm, Sinovac and India's Bharat Biotech.

Coronavirus Russia vaccine Sputnik vaccine

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Russia admits WHO yet to approve Sputnik jab over lack of data

Interest rate hike in line with expectations, to reduce uncertainty: experts

Ministers will hold talks with Gwadar protesters: Fawad Chaudhry

Pakistan wants relation with US that is in sync with our changed priority: Qureshi

Widening trade gap Pakistan's biggest economic concern: Younus Dagha

Against USD: Pakistan's rupee stable ahead of MPC announcement

Oil edges up towards $75, Omicron concerns dominate

Afghanistan to host Pakistan for three ODIs in early 2023

Pakistan issues visas to Indians to visit Shree Katas Raj Temple in Punjab

Stocks stage rally, KSE-100 up 370 points

UN says Taliban behind at least 72 extrajudicial killings in Afghanistan

Read more stories