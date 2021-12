HANOI: Vietnam's exports in November rose 10.4% from October to $31.87 billion, government's customs data released on Tuesday showed.

The country's imports in November rose 17.1% to $30.61 billion, resulting in a trade surplus of $1.26 billion, the Customs Department said.

For the first 11 months of this year, Vietnam's exports rose 18.3% from a year earlier to $301.7 billion, while its imports were up 27.9% to $300.3 billion, translating into a trade surplus of $1.4 billion.