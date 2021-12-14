ANL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (4.93%)
ASC 12.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.13%)
ASL 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.5%)
BOP 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.19%)
BYCO 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.36%)
FCCL 17.33 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.94%)
FFBL 23.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.87%)
FFL 8.64 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.25%)
FNEL 8.13 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.36%)
GGGL 13.48 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (5.73%)
GGL 21.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.21%)
HUMNL 5.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.67%)
JSCL 13.95 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.82%)
KAPCO 30.61 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
KEL 3.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.29%)
MDTL 2.08 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4%)
MLCF 32.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.88%)
NETSOL 82.00 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (3.27%)
PACE 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (4.23%)
PAEL 19.69 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.23%)
PIBTL 6.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
POWER 6.14 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.82%)
PRL 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.45%)
PTC 8.53 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.79%)
SILK 1.09 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.93%)
SNGP 36.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
TELE 13.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
TRG 94.26 Increased By ▲ 4.99 (5.59%)
UNITY 22.25 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (3.25%)
WTL 1.74 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.35%)
BR100 4,371 Increased By 34.1 (0.79%)
BR30 17,155 Increased By 402.8 (2.4%)
KSE100 42,993 Increased By 116.7 (0.27%)
KSE30 16,961 Increased By 281.1 (1.69%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,839
324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,289,543
25024hr
Sindh
478,173
Punjab
443,937
Balochistan
33,536
Islamabad
108,146
KPK
180,710
Australian shares fall as Woolworths slumps on bleak earnings view

Reuters 14 Dec 2021

Australian shares fell on Tuesday, dragged by Woolworths Group as it forecast lower first-half operating income from its local food business, while tech stocks tracked their US peers lower.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 0.4% to 7,349.10 by 2351 GMT. The benchmark had closed 0.35% higher on Monday.

Shares of Woolworths, the country's biggest supermarket chain, slumped as much as 10.6% and were on track for their worst session in more than a decade, while rival Coles fell 5.5%.

Tech stocks slipped 0.5%, following a weaker finish on the Nasdaq as investors worried about the potential impact of the Omicron coronavirus variant ahead of a Federal Reserve meeting later this week.

Investors expect an increasingly hawkish tone out of the Fed's two-day meeting that wraps up on Wednesday.

The central bank is expected to signal a faster wind-down of asset purchases, which could also usher closer a start to interest rate hikes.

Sector heavyweight Afterpay led losses on the tech sub-index, falling as much as 3.5% to hit its lowest in more than six months.

Energy stocks eased 0.5%, tracking a dip in oil prices on worries that rising coronavirus cases could hit fuel demand. Sector majors Whitehaven Coal and Ampol were down 1.7% and 1.1%, respectively.

Financials were down 0.4%, with the big four banks losing between 0.1% and 0.8%.

In New Zealand, the benchmark stock index slipped 0.4% to 12,944.49, with industrials and financial stocks leading the losses.

Australian shares

