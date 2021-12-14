ANL 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (6.31%)
ASC 11.91 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.36%)
ASL 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.11%)
BOP 8.47 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.83%)
BYCO 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.47%)
FCCL 17.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.18%)
FFBL 23.16 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.7%)
FFL 8.62 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.01%)
FNEL 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.41%)
GGGL 13.25 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.92%)
GGL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.86%)
HUMNL 5.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.56%)
JSCL 13.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.09%)
KAPCO 30.59 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.1%)
KEL 3.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.65%)
MDTL 2.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (5%)
MLCF 32.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.09%)
NETSOL 82.34 Increased By ▲ 2.94 (3.7%)
PACE 3.40 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.72%)
PAEL 19.70 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.28%)
PIBTL 6.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
POWER 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.83%)
PRL 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.56%)
PTC 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
SILK 1.09 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.93%)
SNGP 36.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.27%)
TELE 13.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.3%)
TRG 94.56 Increased By ▲ 5.29 (5.93%)
UNITY 21.98 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2%)
WTL 1.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.18%)
BR100 4,362 Increased By 25.6 (0.59%)
BR30 17,098 Increased By 345.6 (2.06%)
KSE100 42,950 Increased By 73.8 (0.17%)
KSE30 16,934 Increased By 255 (1.53%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,839
324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,289,543
25024hr
Sindh
478,173
Punjab
443,937
Balochistan
33,536
Islamabad
108,146
KPK
180,710
Danish ex-minister convicted in ‘child bride’ impeachment case

Reuters 14 Dec 2021

COPENHAGEN: Former Danish immigration minister Inger Stojberg, known for her hardline stance in that role, was handed a 60-day prison sentence on Monday by an impeachment court for having illegally ordered the separation of under-age couples seeking asylum.

Stojberg was accused of knowingly breaking the law in 2016 by ordering the separation of all asylum-seeking refugee couples where at least one was under 18 years of age, a violation of the European Convention on Human Rights.

Under Danish and human rights law, couples must be assessed individually, implying that the minister’s order to separate all underage couples was illegal. A total of 23 couples were separated.

