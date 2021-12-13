ANL 10.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-6.32%)
ASC 11.79 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.43%)
ASL 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.62%)
BOP 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.35%)
BYCO 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.04%)
FCCL 17.01 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.19%)
FFBL 23.35 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.1%)
FFL 8.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-4.99%)
FNEL 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.85%)
GGGL 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.28%)
GGL 22.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-6.39%)
HUMNL 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
JSCL 14.22 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.85%)
KAPCO 30.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.2%)
KEL 3.18 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.27%)
MDTL 1.99 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.02%)
MLCF 31.90 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.4%)
NETSOL 82.00 Decreased By ▼ -5.25 (-6.02%)
PACE 3.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-7.43%)
PAEL 19.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.81%)
PIBTL 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
POWER 6.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 11.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.92%)
SILK 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.54%)
SNGP 36.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 13.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-5.16%)
TRG 94.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.65 (-2.73%)
UNITY 21.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-8.81%)
BR100 4,391 Decreased By -22.3 (-0.5%)
BR30 17,142 Decreased By -206.8 (-1.19%)
KSE100 43,175 Decreased By -220.7 (-0.51%)
KSE30 16,833 Decreased By -68 (-0.4%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,836
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,289,293
24424hr
Sindh
478,017
Punjab
443,886
Balochistan
33,532
Islamabad
108,128
KPK
180,696
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 13, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Experts count coffee trees in Brazil as prices hit 10-year highs

Reuters 13 Dec 2021

NEW YORK/SAO PAULO: Coffee experts working for commodity trading houses are taking to the narrow, winding roads in Brazil's Minas Gerais state as they tour the coffee belt checking 2022 crop prospects just as prices approach the highest levels in 10 years.

This has been a difficult year for coffee farming in Brazil, the world's largest producer. Prices surged after a drought and later frosts ruined as much as 20% of coffee trees, hitting future production.

So far, those studying crops have produced wide estimates for the 2022 harvest, though traders for now are still betting on a less fruitful crop.

The people walking the fields will find the truth of that between now and the end of January, the optimal time for crop assessment.

"The rains that followed the frosts and drought produced a nice flowering, but now we have to see how many of those will grow into cherries," said Ryan Delany, chief analyst at US-based Coffee Trading Academy LLC.

Arabica coffee futures on ICE gained more than 90% this year after the drought, frosts, and then a global container shortage that hampered shipping. The price surge led farmers in Brazil, Colombia and elsewhere to default on deliveries of pre-sold coffee.

During the tours, experts try to count pinhead cherries in the branches to come up with more detailed projections.

So far, estimates released vary wildly.

Soft commodities analyst Judy Ganes, who was recently in Brazil with fellow analyst Shawn Hackett, estimated Brazil's arabica production at around 36 million bags, one of the smallest projections in the market.

Ganes says the vegetative health of the trees was damaged by drought and frosts, something others are not fully accounting for.

She expects Brazil's total crop (including the robusta variety) to come in at 55 million bags, far from the record 2020 crop, the previous "on-year" crop in the biennial production cycle, that reached around 70 million bags.

Jonas Ferraresso, a Brazilian coffee agronomist, says the flowering was widespread after October rains, but the conversion to fruit was below normal.

"Many trees developed new leaves in the branches instead of berries, an unusual development probably linked to the harsh drought earlier in the year," he said.

Others are more positive.

Rabobank, which specializes in agricultural financing, expects a crop at 66.5 million bags, not far from the record, adding that such production would generate a global surplus of 3 million bags and cut prices below $2 per pound in 2022.

US-based trader Cardiff Coffee sees production at 63.1 million bags.

Paulo Armelin manages a farm with 220 hectares in the Patrocinio area, Minas Gerais, where the frosts were strongest. He said around 20% of his fields were hit by the cold snap and will not produce next year, but the rest was not affected.

"At least in my farm, the flowering was good and conversion to cherries looks fine," he said.

Brazil Coffee experts Brazil's Minas Gerais state coffee trees

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Experts count coffee trees in Brazil as prices hit 10-year highs

IHC defers indictment of Rana Shamim till Dec 20

ADB approves $200mn loan for Punjab’s irrigation system development

PM takes note of fishermen’s lingering woes

SBP to launch Asaan Mobile Account today

Tarin to hold meeting with SME policy stakeholders today

New Gwadar airport approved at 550pc higher cost

Pakistan-Saudi Arabia joint military exercise begins

Saudi Arabia expects 2022 budget surplus after years of deficit

17pc ST on cell phones valuing above $200 on the cards

Kabul passport office head urges patience as anxious crowds keep gathering

Read more stories