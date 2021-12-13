ANL 10.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-5.6%)
ASC 11.79 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.43%)
ASL 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.62%)
BOP 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.35%)
BYCO 5.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.22%)
FCCL 17.01 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.19%)
FFBL 23.30 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.88%)
FFL 8.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-4.88%)
FNEL 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.85%)
GGGL 13.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.14%)
GGL 22.37 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-6.52%)
HUMNL 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
JSCL 14.22 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.85%)
KAPCO 30.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.2%)
KEL 3.18 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.27%)
MDTL 1.99 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.02%)
MLCF 31.90 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.4%)
NETSOL 82.30 Decreased By ▼ -4.95 (-5.67%)
PACE 3.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-7.16%)
PAEL 19.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.81%)
PIBTL 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
POWER 6.17 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.65%)
PRL 11.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.92%)
SILK 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.39%)
SNGP 36.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.14%)
TELE 13.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-5.02%)
TRG 95.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.96 (-2.02%)
UNITY 22.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.46%)
WTL 1.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-9.33%)
BR100 4,393 Decreased By -19.8 (-0.45%)
BR30 17,160 Decreased By -188.2 (-1.08%)
KSE100 43,182 Decreased By -214.1 (-0.49%)
KSE30 16,836 Decreased By -64.8 (-0.38%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,836
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,289,293
24424hr
Sindh
478,017
Punjab
443,886
Balochistan
33,532
Islamabad
108,128
KPK
180,696
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 13, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Coronavirus: Latest global developments

  • Cyril Ramaphosa has tested positive for Covid-19 and is receiving treatment for mild symptoms, the presidency says
AFP 13 Dec 2021

PARIS: Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis:

South Africa's Ramaphosa tests positive

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has tested positive for Covid-19 and is receiving treatment for mild symptoms, the presidency says.

Ramaphosa, who is fully vaccinated, began feeling unwell after leaving a state memorial service for former deputy president FW de Klerk in Cape Town earlier in the day but is in good spirits and being monitored by doctors, it says.

British PM warns of Omicron 'tidal wave'

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson warns of a looming "tidal wave" of Omicron, and brings forward a target to give over-18s a booster jab by one month to the end of December.

"No-one should be in any doubt: there is a tidal wave of Omicron coming," he says in a televised address, after the country's medical advisers raise the Covid Alert Level due to a "rapid increase" in infection from the variant.

WHO says Omicron spreads faster, weakens jabs

The Omicron coronavirus variant is more transmissible than the Delta strain and reduces vaccine efficacy but causes less severe symptoms according to early data, the World Health Organization says.

The WHO says Omicron has spread to 63 countries as of December 9.

Faster transmission has been noted in South Africa, where Delta is less prevalent, and in Britain, where Delta is the dominant strain.

Thousands protest compulsory jabs in Austria

More than 25,000 demonstrators turned out in several cities in Austria to protest against the country's compulsory vaccination plan, forcing citizens to be jabbed or face fines from February.

Partial confinement orders in place since last month are lifted for the vaccinated but remain in force for those who have not received a jab, who will have to remain at home.

Over 5.3 million dead

The coronavirus has killed at least 5,301,468 million people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP on Sunday.

The United States has suffered the most Covid-related deaths with 797,258, followed by Brazil with 616,744, India with 475,434, Mexico with 296,620 and Russia with 289,483.

Taking into account excess mortality linked to Covid-19, the World Health Organization estimates the overall death toll could be two to three times higher.

WHO Boris Johnson Mexico Cyril Ramaphosa Omicron

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Coronavirus: Latest global developments

IHC defers indictment of Rana Shamim till Dec 20

ADB approves $200mn loan for Punjab’s irrigation system development

PM takes note of fishermen’s lingering woes

SBP to launch Asaan Mobile Account today

Tarin to hold meeting with SME policy stakeholders today

New Gwadar airport approved at 550pc higher cost

Pakistan-Saudi Arabia joint military exercise begins

Saudi Arabia expects 2022 budget surplus after years of deficit

17pc ST on cell phones valuing above $200 on the cards

Kabul passport office head urges patience as anxious crowds keep gathering

Read more stories