ANL 10.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-4.18%)
ASC 11.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
ASL 12.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.31%)
BOP 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
BYCO 5.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.43%)
FCCL 17.00 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.13%)
FFBL 23.20 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.44%)
FFL 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.93%)
FNEL 8.38 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.95%)
GGGL 13.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.24%)
GGL 23.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.21%)
HUMNL 5.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
JSCL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.42%)
KAPCO 30.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.72%)
KEL 3.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.32%)
MDTL 2.05 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.06%)
MLCF 31.68 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.69%)
NETSOL 85.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-2.58%)
PACE 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.86%)
PAEL 19.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.52%)
PIBTL 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
POWER 6.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.14%)
PRL 11.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.78%)
PTC 8.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.4%)
SILK 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.24%)
SNGP 36.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.14%)
TELE 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.48%)
TRG 96.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.93%)
UNITY 22.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.46%)
WTL 1.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-7.25%)
BR100 4,403 Decreased By -9.7 (-0.22%)
BR30 17,198 Decreased By -150.7 (-0.87%)
KSE100 43,287 Decreased By -108.9 (-0.25%)
KSE30 16,857 Decreased By -44.1 (-0.26%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,836
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,289,293
24424hr
Sindh
478,017
Punjab
443,886
Balochistan
33,532
Islamabad
108,128
KPK
180,696
Chris Wallace leaving Fox News for CNN+ streaming service

Reuters 13 Dec 2021

NEW YORK: Veteran television journalist Chris Wallace announced on Sunday that he is leaving Fox News after about 18 years and he is set to join rival CNN’s upcoming streaming service as an anchor. Wallace, 74, hosted the program “Fox News Sunday,” and announced his departure on the show. He was one of the most prominent journalists at Fox News, including moderating a presidential debate last year between Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden.

“I want to try something new, to go beyond politics to all the things I’m interested in. I’m ready for a new adventure,” Wallace said. CNN said Wallace will join the company as an anchor for its streaming service CNN+, which will debut early next year.

“I am thrilled to join CNN+. After decades in broadcast and cable news, I am excited to explore the world of streaming,” Wallace said in a CNN statement, adding that he also looks forward to the “new freedom and flexibility streaming affords.” In a statement, Fox News said other journalists from the network will host “Fox News Sunday” until a replacement is named.

During last year’s presidential debate, Wallace sought to stop Trump’s interruptions, asking the then-president at one point: “Why don’t you observe what your campaign agreed to as a ground rule. Okay, sir?”

Trump at another point objected to a Wallace question on healthcare policy, saying, “I guess I’m debating you not him (Biden). But that’s okay. I’m not surprised.” Wallace is the son of the late broadcast journalist Mike Wallace.

